Every NFL Team's Super Bowl Odds Halfway Through 2023 Season
Taking a look at the latest Super Bowl odds for all 32 NFL teams at the halfway mark of the 2023 NFL season
I have some bitter-sweet news to share; it's officially the halfway point of the NFL season.
It seemed like just yesterday we were getting ready for the opening kickoff between the Chiefs and Lions, and in a blink of an eye we're already halfway through.
So, with it being exactly 50% through the regular season, it's time to take a look at the latest odds to win the Super Bowl. In case you're wondering, no teams are mathematically eliminated quite yet so even the worst of teams still of odds you can bet on (if you dare).
Super Bowl odds for every NFL team
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl odds (+490)
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl odds (+500)
San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl odds (+600)
Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl odds (+850)
Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl odds (+1100)
Miami Dolphins Super Bowl odds (+1200)
Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl odds (+1400)
Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds (+1500)
Detroit Lions Super Bowl odds (+1500)
Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl odds (+2000)
Cleveland Browns Super Bowl odds (+2800)
Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl odds (+3400)
Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl odds (+4000)
New Orleans Saints Super Bowl odds (+4200)
Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl odds (+8500)
Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl odds (+9500)
Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl odds (+10000)
New York Jets Super Bowl odds (+10000)
Green Bay Packers Super Bowl odds (+14000)
Houston Texans Super Bowl odds (+14000)
Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl odds (+14000)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl odds (+14000)
Washington Commanders Super Bowl odds (+15000)
Tennessee Titans Super Bowl odds (+19000)
Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl odds (+20000)
Denver Broncos Super Bowl odds (+29000)
Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl odds (+29000)
Carolina Panthers Super Bowl odds (+95000)
Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl odds (+100000)
New York Giants Super Bowl odds (+100000)
New England Patriots Super Bowl odds (+100000)
Chicago Bears Super Bowl odds (+100000)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.