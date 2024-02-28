Every NFL Team's Top Candidate to Win Defensive Player of the Year
Breaking down the opening odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in the NFL in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
The Defensive Player of the Year award has seen tight race after tight race, with Myles Garrett earning the honor in the 2023 season.
While pass rushers and defensive lineman have dominated this award, don't forget that a cornerback can win it too, just like Stephon Gilmore did in the 2019 season.
Right now, Mich Parsons, Nick Bosa, TJ Watt and Garrett are the leading candidates for the DPOY, but a lot can change from now until the start of the 2024 season. Let's take a look at each team's leading DPOY candidate for the coming season (based on the odds):
AFC East Leading DPOY Candidates
- Buffalo Bills: Greg Rousseau (+15000)
- Miami Dolphins: Jaelan Phillips (+7500)
- New York Jets: Sauce Gardner/Quinnen Williams (+6000)
- New England Patriots: Christian Gonzalez (+10000)
The New York Jets have two sneaky candidates to win DPOY, as the team had one of the better defensive units in the NFL last season.
Gonzalez, who missed part of his rookie season with an injury, is also a good dark horse candidate.
AFC North Leading DPOY Candidates
- Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton/Roquan Smith (+5000)
- Cincinnati Bengals: Trey Hendrickson (+6000)
- Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett (+700)
- Pittsburgh Steelers: TJ Watt (+800)
Will the AFC North have the DPOY once again?
With Myles Garrett and TJ Watt in the same division, it’s a pretty good bet at least one ends up as a finalist for the award.
AFC South Leading DPOY Candidates
- Houston Texans: Will Anderson Jr. (+2500)
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Allen (+2500)
- Indianapolis Colts: DeForest Buckner (+20000)
- Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons (+10000)
After a strong rookie season, Houston Texans pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. finds himself among the contenders (like Jacksonville’s Josh Allen) for DPOY.
AFC West Leading DPOY Candidates
- Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Jones (+3000)
- Denver Broncos: Pat Surtain II (+7500)
- Los Angeles Chargers: Tuli Tuipulotu (+10000)
- Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby (+1000)
If Chris Jones returns to the Chiefs, he’s a solid DPOY candidate after another double-digit sack season in 2023.
However, Crosby is far and away the best candidate in this division.
NFC East Leading DPOY Candidates
- Philadelphia Eagles: Haason Reddick (+5000)
- Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons (+500)
- New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux/Dexter Lawrence (+7500)
- Washington Commanders: Daron Payne (+25000)
Micah Parsons is the favorite – and rightfully so – to win DPOY this season. Can he finally pass the likes of Watt, Nick Bosa and Garrett to win this award?
NFC North Leading DPOY Candidates
- Green Bay Packers: Rashan Gary (+5000)
- Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson (+1600)
- Minnesota Vikings: Danielle Hunter (+5000)
- Chicago Bears: Montez Sweat (+5000)
Aidan Hutchinson had a huge season for Detroit in 2023, and oddsmakers are believing in his ability to win the DPOY, putting him sixth in the opening odds.
NFC South Leading DPOY Candidates
- Atlanta Falcons: AJ Terrell (+10000)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antoine Winfield Jr. (+15000)
- New Orleans Saints: Demario Davis (+20000)
- Carolina Panthers: Brian Burns (+5000)
There aren’t many DPOY candidates in this division, but Brian Burns (8.0 sacks in 2023) is a steady performer, recording at least 7.5 sacks in every season of his NFL career.
NFC West Leading DPOY Candidates
- San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa (+800)
- Seattle Seahawks: Devon Witherspoon (+10000)
- Los Angeles Rams: Aaron Donald (+5000)
- Arizona Cardinals: Buddha Baker (+20000)
Nick Bosa should be right back in the mix for the DPOY award, but it’s shocking to see Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald at +5000. A three-time DPOY, he could be a value bet at +5000.
