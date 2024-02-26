Every NFL Team's Top Offensive Player of the Year Candidate for 2024 Season
Breaking down the leading Offensive Player of the Year candidate for every NFL team for the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
Who will be the top offensive player in the NFL in the 2024 season?
While the MVP award has essentially become the "best quarterback" award, the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award has seen a lot more diversity in terms of the player that wins in recent seasons.
In 2024, Tyreek Hill is favored to win the award after he was the runner up last season before San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ultimately earned the honors.
While there are a lot of players that have a chance to win the award, what about the top candidate for each team? Some teams have a player with rather short odds, but there are offensively-challenged squads that don't seem to have a true contender this season.
Let's dive into the odds and a breakdown of some of the top candidates to be crowned the league's best offensive talent in 2024:
AFC East Leading OPOY Candidates
- Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen (+4000)
- Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill (+700)
- New York Jets: Breece Hall (+4000)
- New England Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson (+25000)
Tyreek Hill leads everyone in the odds to win Offensive Player of the Year, and one has to wonder if he would have been able to reach 2,000 receiving yards if he wasn’t injured last season. Hill will look to chase that number again.
I think the best value here is Josh Allen, as he’s carried the Buffalo offense for years, and he could win both OPOY and MVP with a major season in 2024.
AFC North Leading OPOY Candidates
- Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson (+4000)
- Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase (+1200)
- Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb (+10000)
- Pittsburgh Steelers: George Pickens (+15000)
I can’t get over the value on Nick Chubb – one of the best running backs in the NFL – even though he is coming off a major leg injury.
Chubb had put together four straight 1,000-yard seasons, including a 1,500-yard campaign in 2022 before last season’s injury. He’s worth a shot at his current odds.
AFC South Leading OPOY Candidates
- Houston Texans: Nico Collins (+5000)/CJ Stroud (+5000)
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Etienne (+6000)
- Indianapolis Colts: Jonathan Taylor (+3000)
- Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry (+7500)
Jonathan Taylor is the top candidate in the AFC South, although it could be interesting to see CJ Stroud’s odds if the Texans add another pass catcher in the offseason. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year could make another leap in 2024.
AFC West Leading OPOY Candidates
- Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes (+5000)
- Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton (+20000)/Javonte Williams (+20000)
- Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert (+6000)
- Las Vegas Raiders: Davante Adams (+6000)
Patrick Mahomes is always a threat to win OPOY, but it doesn’t seem like oddsmakers are sold on any of the playmakers in the AFC West at this point in the offseason.
NFC East Leading OPOY Candidates
- Philadelphia Eagles: AJ Brown (+2000)
- Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb (+900)
- New York Giants: Saquon Barkley (+6000)
- Washington Commanders: Terry McLaurin (+15000)
CeeDee Lamb is the No. 2 choice to win Offensive Player of the Year, and rightfully so after he put together the best season of his career in 2023.
Both Lamb and AJ Brown are regarded highly by oddsmakers entering the 2024 season.
NFC North Leading OPOY Candidates
- Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love (+6000)
- Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown (+2500)
- Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson (+900)
- Chicago Bears: DJ Moore (+6000)
Oddsmakers are bullish on the return of Justin Jefferson, and his current odds could suggest that the Vikings bring back a proven quarterback like Kirk Cousins.
Jefferson was limited to just 10 games in the 2023 season.
Amon-Ra St. Brown could be a sneaky pick here based off the shear volume he sees in the Detroit offense. Still, he’ll likely need to clear his 2023 total of 1,515 receiving yards to win this award.
NFC South Leading OPOY Candidates
- Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson (+4000)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans (+7500)
- New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave (+6000)
- Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young (+30000)
Does a new coaching staff unlock Bijan Robinson? The Atlanta Falcons running back had some solid numbers as a rookie but often saw himself on the sideline playing for Arthur Smith.
It’ll be interesting to see if he can make a leap in his second NFL season.
NFC West Leading OPOY Candidates
- San Francisco 49ers: Christian McCaffrey (+900)
- Seattle Seahawks: DK Metcalf (+10000)
- Los Angeles Rams: Puka Nacua (+3000)
- Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray (+15000)
Reigning OPOY Christian McCaffrey is the clear favorite among NFC West players, but Puca Nacua is getting a lot of love after a strong rookie season.
We’ve seen a receiver or two with Matthew Stafford (Calvin Johnson and Cooper Kupp) put up crazy numbers before…
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.