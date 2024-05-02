Every NFL Team's Implied Odds to Make the Playoffs in 2024 Season
Breaking down the implied probability for all 32 teams to make the playoffs for the upcoming 2024 NFL season.
The NFL Draft is in the books and the majority of free agents have found new teams. That means we're free to start looking ahead to the 2024 season, despite it still being a few months away.
If you're new to betting odds, they may seem intimidating and confusing. To make things easier, we can translate those odds to implied probability so we can figure out what the chances are of each team achieving something next season.
In this article, I'm going to do exactly that. I'm going to list the odds for all 32 teams to make the NFL playoffs next season, but I'll also list their implied probability. Let's dive into it.
Implied Probability to Make AFC Playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs Playoff Odds - 83.33%
Baltimore Ravens Playoff Odds - 76.19%
Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Odds - 67.74%
Houston Texans Playoff Odds - 66.67%
Buffalo Bills Playoff Odds - 65.52%
Miami Dolphins Playoff Odds - 61.54%
New York Jets Playoff Odds - 56.52%
Los Angeles Chargers Playoff Odds - 53.49%
Jacksonville Jaguars Playoff Odds - 43.48%
Pittsburgh Steelers Playoff Odds - 45.45%
Indianapolis Colts Playoff Odds - 40%
Cleveland Browns Playoff Odds - 38.46%
Las Vegas Raiders Playoff Odds - 27.78%
Tennessee Titans Playoff Odds - 20%
Denver Broncos Playoff Odds - 16.67%
New England Patriots Playoff Odds - 11.11%
Implied Probability to Make NFC Playoffs
San Francisco Playoff Odds - 83.33%
Atlanta Falcons Playoff Odds - 76.19%
Philadelphia Eagles Playoff Odds - 67.74%
Dallas Cowboys Playoff Odds - 66.67%
Detroit Lions Playoff Odds - 66.67%
Green Bay Packers Playoff Odds - 64.29%
Chicago Bears Playoff Odds - 55.56%
Los Angeles Rams Playoff Odds - 48.78%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Playoff Odds - 41.67%
New Orleans Saints Playoff Odds - 34.48%
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Odds - 34.48%
Minnesota Vikings Playoff Odds - 27.78%
Washington Commanders Playoff Odds - 27.78%
Arizona Cardinals Playoff Odds - 20%
Carolina Panthers Playoff Odds - 11.11%
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.