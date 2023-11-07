Every NFL Team's Leading MVP Candidate Halfway Through 2023 Season
Who is the top MVP candidate for every team this season? We have the latest odds.
By Peter Dewey
We’re halfway through the NFL season, which means we’re getting closer to the point of the campaign where the awards races start to heat up.
The NFL MVP award is completely up for grabs at this point in the season with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts sitting in a three-way tie at +350 to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook.
While there can be only one MVP, we broke down the leading MVP candidate for every team this season, based on the latest odds at DraftKings.
NFL MVP Odds For Every Team
Kansas City Chiefs – Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes is having a strong season for the Chiefs, tossing 17 touchdowns and posting the best completion percentage of his career.
If Kansas City finishes with the No. 1 seed in the AFC, he has a real claim to win back-to-back league MVPs.
Baltimore Ravens – Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson doesn’t have the passing numbers that Mahomes does, but he’s added 440 rushing yards and five scores on the ground to pump his numbers. Plus, Lamar has thrown just three picks on the season.
Baltimore could still win the AFC, so Lamar has a path to this award.
Philadelphia Eagles – Jalen Hurts
The Eagles and Hurts have the best record in the NFL, and as a result, he’s tied atop the MVP odds. Entering the bye, Hurts has 15 passing touchdowns, seven rushing scores, and a higher completion percentage than Mahomes.
He could jump way ahead in the odds if the Eagles beat the Chiefs in Week 11.
Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passing yards (2,609) and passing scores (19), but the Dolphins’ loss to the Chiefs in Week 9 certainly hurt his MVP case.
Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow
The Bengals have won four games in a row to move to 5-3 on the season, and Burrow has been lights out to beat playoff-caliber teams like Seattle, San Francisco and Buffalo.
Burrow has thrown 12 scores to just four picks this season.
San Francisco 49ers – Christian McCaffrey
Could a running back win MVP?
CMC has carried the San Francisco offense – scoring 13 touchdowns this season and rushing for a league-best 652 yards in eight games.
Buffalo Bills – Josh Allen
Allen is facing an uphill battle to win the MVP award with the Bills sitting at 5-4. However, a big second half could move him up this list.
Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence
Lawrence does not have massive numbers (nine touchdown passes in eight games), but he’s led the Jaguars to five straight wins, which has put them in the conversation for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Detroit Lions – Jared Goff
Goff is a dark horse candidate for a Detroit team that could still make a play for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Dallas Cowboys – Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott has put up some impressive numbers – 2,011 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, just five picks – but the Cowboys’ loss to the Eagles was a major blow to his MVP case.
Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert has improved the Chargers to 4-4 on the season, but it’s tough to see him winning MVP when the league favorite (Mahomes) is in his division.
Los Angeles Rams – Matthew Stafford
Stafford’s value to the Rams was shown in Week 9 when the offense did nothing with Brett Rypien under center.
Houston Texans – CJ Stroud
A near lock to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Stroud likely isn’t a true MVP candidate since Houston may have a tough time making the playoffs.
Still, he’s thrown for 14 scores and just one interception in his rookie season – extremely impressive.
Pittsburgh Steelers – TJ Watt
The Pittsburgh defense – and Watt – is a major reason why the team is 5-3 through the first half of the season.
Green Bay Packers – Jordan Love
This has been a tough season for Jordan Love, I’m surprised his MVP odds are as high as they are.
Seattle Seahawks – Geno Smith
Geno Smith has put together a few too many clunkers this season to be considered an MVP candidate. Still, Seattle has a lelegitimategit shot to make the playoffs.
Tennessee Titans – Derrick Henry
Henry has 601 rushing yards in eight games, but it hasn’t been enough for the Titans to pick up wins to stay in the playoff hunt.
New Orleans Saints – Derek Carr
Derek Carr’s MVP case may not have the stats to back it up, but the Saints could run away with the NFC South. Still, he’s not winning this award.
Cleveland Browns – Myles Garrett
A leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett has been amazing in 2023. He won’t win MVP, but DPOY is certainly on the table.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Baker Mayfield
Mayfield hasn’t been terrible this season (12 touchdowns, four interceptions), but the Buccaneers have lost four straight to fall out of the playoff picture.
New York Jets – Zach Wilson
Not happening, as the Jets seem to be squandering this season away with Wilson under center.
Atlanta Falcons – Desmond Ridder
It’s kind of crazy that Ridder is here, even though he got benched for Taylor Heinicke.
Chicago Bears – Justin Fields
Injuries and poor play have taken Justin Fields out of contention for this award.
New York Giants – Saquon Barkley
Barkley may be the only good thing the Giants have going for them in this disaster of a season.
Washington Commanders – Sam Howell
Sam Howell has been up and down this season, but he’s played well enough to at least have a chance to be Washington’s franchise quarterback.
Denver Broncos – Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson hasn’t thrown for a ton of yards, and the Broncos are just 3-5, but he does have an impressive 16-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Indianapolis Colts – Jonathan Taylor
Taylor has played well since returning from an ankle injury, and he’s helped this Colts offense that is down starting quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Las Vegas Raiders – Davante Adams
By Adams’ standards, this has been a down year, especially because the Raiders offense has struggled.
If a player from your team isn’t listed, it means there isn’t a player listed from that squad in the latest MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
