Every NFL Team's Odds to Make the Playoffs in the 2024 Season
It's that time! The opening NFL playoff odds for the 2024 season have been released at DraftKings Sportsbook.
By Peter Dewey
With the dust settling from the first week or so of free agency, there is a new futures market out and ready to be bet!
Oddsmakers from DraftKings Sportsbook have dropped the opening playoff odds for every team, and there certainly are a few surprises on the board, including the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears being favored to make the playoffs.
Don't believe me? Check out the latest odds -- and breakdowns for a few teams -- below:
NFL Playoff Odds for Every Team in 2024
AFC East Playoff Odds
- Buffalo Bills: Yes (-300) | No (+240)
- Miami Dolphins: Yes (-175) | No (+140)
- New York Jets: Yes (-135) | No (+110)
- New England Patriots: Yes (+1000) | No (-2000)
Three teams are favored to make the playoffs in the AFC East!
Can the New York Jets get there with Aaron Rodgers expected to be healthy? They might, but it's clear by these odds that the Buffalo Bills are the obvious favorite to win the division -- again.
AFC North Playoff Odds
- Baltimore Ravens: Yes (-330) | No (+260)
- Cincinnati Bengals: Yes (-225) | No (+180)
- Cleveland Browns: Yes (+175) | No (-220)
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Yes (+260) | No (-330)
There are multiple teams favored to make the playoffs in the AFC North, and rightfully so if Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow stay healthy. I don't mind betting any time in this division to make the playoffs, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have made the postseason in three of the last four seasons.
With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in the fold, Pittsburgh could be right back where it was last season earning a wild card berth.
AFC South Playoff Odds
- Houston Texans: Yes (-140) | No (+115)
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Yes (+100) | No (-120)
- Indianapolis Colts: Yes (+160) | No (-200)
- Tennessee Titans: Yes (+800) | No (-1400)
The Houston Texans are favored to win the AFC South -- and make the playoffs -- in 2024, but the Jacksonville Jaguars sit at even money in this divison.
Can Trevor Lawrence and company turn things around after last season's disappointing finish?
AFC West Playoff Odds
- Kansas City Chiefs: Yes (-475) | No (+350)
- Denver Broncos: Yes (+500) | No (-750)
- Los Angeles Chargers: Yes (-115) | No (-105)
- Las Vegas Raiders: Yes (+300) | No (-400)
The Kansas City Chiefs are obviously massively favored in this market, but the Los Angeles Chargers are also favored to make the playoffs.
I don't love this line, as the team gutted its supporting cast for Justin Herbert this offseason.
NFC East Playoff Odds
- Philadelphia Eagles: Yes (-200) | No (+160)
- Dallas Cowboys: Yes (-225) | No (+180)
- New York Giants: Yes (+400) | No (-550)
- Washington Commanders: Yes (+260) | No (-330)
The NFC East is expected to have multiple playoff teams again in 2024, but the Washington Commanders stand out to me on this list.
Washington has the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and oddsmakers appear to be higher on the Commanders than the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals in the NFC. That's noteworthy given the fact that the team is in a rebuild.
NFC North Playoff Odds
- Green Bay Packers: Yes (-190) | No (+150)
- Detroit Lions: Yes (-225) | No (+180)
- Minnesota Vikings: Yes (+260) | No (-330)
- Chicago Bears: Yes (-120) | No (+100)
A shocker... the Chicago Bears are favored to make the playoffs in the 2024 season. Oddsmakers certainly believe in the team to draft the right quarterback (odds tell us it will be Caleb Williams at No. 1) in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Chicago did add a ton of playmakers this offseason, but is the team good enough to sneak into the postseason?
NFC South Playoff Odds
- Atlanta Falcons: Yes (-300) | No (+240)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Yes (+145) | No (-180)
- New Orleans Saints: Yes (+175) | No (-220)
- Carolina Panthers: Yes (+1000) | No (-2000)
The Atlanta Falcons are heavily favored to make the playoffs after adding Kirk Cousins, but I am surprised to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at plus money to make the playoffs after bringing back a ton of key pieces from last season's division-winning team.
NFC West Playoff Odds
- San Francisco 49ers: Yes (-475) | No (+350)
- Seattle Seahawks: Yes (+200) | No (-250)
- Los Angeles Rams: Yes (+115) | No (-140)
- Arizona Cardinals: Yes (+330) | No (-450)
Aaron Donald may be retired, but the Los Angeles Rams -- who were the No. 6 seed in the AFC last season -- could be frisky in this market at +115 odds.
The San Francisco 49ers -- like the Chiefs -- are heavily favored (best odds in the NFC) to make the playoffs in 2024.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.