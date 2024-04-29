Every NFL Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl Following 2024 NFL Draft
Breaking down the latest Super Bowl odds following the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Peter Dewey
The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone, and there are a few teams that have improved their chances to win the Super Bowl in the eyes of oddsmakers with the picks they made over the weekend.
One of those teams, the Chicago Bears, cashed in with two star picks in the top 10, getting quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver Rome Odunze to hopefully lead their offense for years to come.
At the top of the league, teams like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs added weapons for their star quarterbacks while the Cincinnati Bengals held on to Tee Higgins rather than trading him on draft night.
There is going to be slight movement in the odds as the 2024 season approaches, but let's take a look at some of the biggest movers after the draft:
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2024 Season
Chicago Bears' Super Bowl Odds
The Bears are now +4000 at FanDuel Sportsbook and +3000 at other sportsbooks to win the Super Bowl after landing Williams, who is one of the most highly touted prospects in a long time at the quarterback position.
Chicago's offense is leaps and bounds better than what it was around Justin Fields last season, and Williams is already favored to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
If that comes through, could the Bears make a Houston Texans-like run in the 2024 season?
Minnesota Vikings' Super Bowl Odds
Minnesota moved up one spot in the 2024 NFL Draft to grab its quarterback of the future in JJ McCarthy.
Subsequently, the team jumped to +8000 to win the Super Bowl next season. The Vikings are still a major longshot, but they have a quarterback that could lead them back to the promise land in a now loaded NFC North.
Hopefully, the addition of McCarthy will give Minnesota a reason to extend Justin Jefferson for the long haul as well.
