Every NFL Team's Opening Win Total Prediction for the 2024 Season
The opening odds for each NFL team's win total have been released!
By Peter Dewey
NFL win total odds have officially dropped for the 2024 season, and there certainly are some interesting numbers for bettors to consider ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
As expected, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have the highest win total projections in the NFL, with Kansas City sitting as the only team that is at least a pick'em to win at least 12 games next season.
There is also a bit of a shocker for the worst win total odds, as the New England Patriots -- in the post Bill Belichick era -- join the Carolina Panthers win the lowest projection at just 4.5 wins.
In the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons are making a little bit of history, posting their highest win total since the 1989 season. The Kirk Cousins effect is real, I guess?
As the rest of the offseason unfolds, there is still a ton to decide when it comes to these win total. Still, it's nice for fans and bettors to see how Vegas veiws each team entering the 2024 season.
Here's a look at all of the opening win total odds in the NFL this season!
If you want to bet on a team's win total for the 2024 season, make sure to download DraftKings! New users that sign up with the link below will receive $150 in bonus bets if they simply place a $5 wager!
NFL Win Total Projections for Every Team in 2024
AFC East Win Total Projections
- Buffalo Bills: 10.5 (Over -145) | (Under +120)
- Miami Dolphins: 10.5 (Over +125) | (Under -150)
- New York Jets: 9.5 (Over +125) | (Under -150)
- New England Patriots: 4.5 (Over -135) | (Under +115)
AFC North Win Total Projections
- Baltimore Ravens: 11.5 (Over +110) | (Under -135)
- Cincinnati Bengals: 10.5 (Over -120) | (Under +100)
- Cleveland Browns: 8.5 (Over -110) | (Under -110)
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 8.5 (Over -110) | (Under -110)
AFC South Win Total Projections
- Houston Texans: 9.5 (Over -110) | (Under -110)
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 8.5 (Over -125) | (Under +105)
- Indianapolis Colts: 8.5 (Over +110) | (Under -135)
- Tennessee Titans: 5.5 (Over -140) | (Under +115)
AFC West Win Total Projections
- Kansas City Chiefs: 11.5 (Over -110) | (Under -110)
- Denver Broncos: 5.5 (Over -140) | (Under +115)
- Los Angeles Chargers: 8.5 (Over -160) | (Under +130)
- Las Vegas Raiders: 6.5 (Over -135) | (Under +115)
NFC East Win Total Projections
- Philadelphia Eagles: 10.5 (Over +110) | (Under -135)
- Dallas Cowboys: 10.5 (Over +100) | (Under -120)
- New York Giants: 6.5 (Over +115) | (Under -135)
- Washington Commanders: 6.5 (Over -135) | (Under +110)
NFC North Win Total Projections
- Green Bay Packers: 10.5 (Over +130) | (Under -155)
- Detroit Lions: 10.5 (Over -110) | (Under -110
- Minnesota Vikings: 6.5 (Over -135) | (Under +110)
- Chicago Bears: 8.5 (Over -135) | (Under +115)
NFC South Win Total Projections
- Atlanta Falcons: 10.5 (Over +125) | (Under -150)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8.5 (Over +125) | (Under -150)
- New Orleans Saints: 7.5 (Over -120) | (Under +100)
- Carolina Panthers: 4.5 (Over -125) | (Under +105)
NFC West Win Total Projections
- San Francisco 49ers: 11.5 (Over +125) | (Under -150)
- Seattle Seahawks: 7.5 (Over -110) | (Under -110)
- Los Angeles Rams: 8.5 (Over -110) | (Under -110)
- Arizona Cardinals: 6.5 (Over -120) | (Under +100)
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.