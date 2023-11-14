Every NFL Team's Playoff Odds Following Week 10 (Bills Are in Serious Trouble)
Breaking down the odds for every NFL team to make the playoffs in the 2023 season following the action in Week 10.
By Peter Dewey
Week 10 of the NFL season saw a ton of upsets happen, including the Denver Broncos knocking off the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football to really mess with the AFC playoff picture.
The AFC North has been arguably the best division in the NFL, but there are going to be some teams that many expected to make the postseason that will get left out this season. Buffalo may be one of them, sitting at 5-5 on the season and facing the fourth-hardest strength of schedule remaining.
In the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks look like the locks to at least land wild card spots in the conference, which means the division races -- especially in the NFC South -- mean a whole lot more.
We have the playoff odds for every team entering Week 11 to help bettors determine who they want to back in the futures market.
Arizona Cardinals Odds to Make the Playoffs
Atlanta Falcons Odds to Make the Playoffs
Atlanta's playoff odds have fallen off considerably heading into the bye week, as the team is now in third in the NFC South.
Baltimore Ravens Odds to Make the Playoffs
Buffalo Bills Odds to Make the Playoffs
Buffalo is in trouble at 5-5.
The team has a brutal schedule down the stretch of the season, and the Bills are far from a lock to make the postseason.
Carolina Panthers Odds to Make the Playoffs
Chicago Bears Odds to Make the Playoffs
Cincinnati Bengals Odds to Make the Playoffs
The Bengals could be in trouble if they don't pull off a few more big wins -- starting with Thursday's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
Cleveland Browns Odds to Make the Playoffs
Cleveland is 6-3 on the season, and the team is trending in the right direction in the eyes of oddsmakers to make the postseason. Deshaun Watson needs to stay healthy if the Browns want to truly contend for a title, though.
Dallas Cowboys Odds to Make the Playoffs
Denver Broncos Odds to Make the Playoffs
The Denver Broncos... are back?
Denver has won three in a row, knocking off Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the process to at least enter the playoff conversation.
Detroit Lions Odds to Make the Playoffs
Green Bay Packers Odds to Make the Playoffs
Houston Texans Odds to Make the Playoffs
Can CJ Stroud bring Houston to the playoffs?
At 5-4 the Texans certainly have a chance, and they are just a game out of the AFC South lead. Remember, Houston already beat Jacksonville this season.
Indianapolis Colts Odds to Make the Playoffs
Jacksonville Jaguars Odds to Make the Playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs Odds to Make the Playoffs
Las Vegas Raiders Odds to Make the Playoffs
Antonio Pierce and the Raiders are still plus money to make the playoffs, but they've won two in a row since he took over as the team's interim head coach.
Los Angeles Chargers Odds to Make the Playoffs
The Chargers are in trouble at 4-5, especially since the rest of the AFC West is in the conversation for the wild card as well after Denver's win in Week 10.
Los Angeles Rams Odds to Make the Playoffs
Miami Dolphins Odds to Make the Playoffs
Minnesota Vikings Odds to Make the Playoffs
The Vikings' playoff odds have skyrocketed the last few weeks with the team winning five straight games. Minnesota should be in the wild card in the NFC, and it could make a push for the division as well.
New England Patriots Odds to Make the Playoffs
New Orleans Saints Odds to Make the Playoffs
New York Giants Odds to Make the Playoffs
The Giants' odds to make the playoffs have been taken off the board.
New York Jets Odds to Make the Playoffs
The Jets' odds to make the playoffs have come crashing down with the team failing to score an offensive touchdown in back-to-back losses.
Philadelphia Eagles Odds to Make the Playoffs
The Eagles' playoff odds have been taken off the board with the team sitting at 8-1.
Pittsburgh Steelers Odds to Make the Playoffs
The Steelers are still plus money to make the playoffs despite holding the No. 5 seed in the AFC.
The team has been outgained in every game this season, but Mike Tomlin's squad is 6-3. Tomlin has never finished below .500 in his career, and the Steelers have easy games against Arizona and New England still left on the schedule.
San Francisco 49ers Odds to Make the Playoffs
Seattle Seahawks Odds to Make the Playoffs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds to Make the Playoffs
Tampa Bay has a path to the playoffs, but it is likely by way of winning the NFC South. Still, the New Orleans Saints' loss last week opened the door for Tampa.
Tennessee Titans Odds to Make the Playoffs
Washington Commanders Odds to Make the Playoffs
