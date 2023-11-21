Every NFL Team's Playoff Odds Following Week 11 (Browns Alive in Tight AFC Race)
Breaking down the odds for every NFL team to make the playoffs in the 2023 season following the action in Week 11.
By Peter Dewey
Week 11 in the NFL season saw a major shakeup to the playoff odds for multiple reasons.
First off, there were key injuries to quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson, suddently opening up spots in the AFC playoff picture. In the NFC, two wild card hopefuls -- the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings -- both lost, bringing more teams back into play entering Week 12.
The playoff odds are going to fluctuate each week, but you can take advantage by backing the right team in the futures market. If a team has a favorable schedule, is getting hot at the right time, or is a squad you want to fade, you can do it all in the betting market.
We have the playoff odds for every team entering Week 12 -- and there are several teams that could have some value to make -- or miss -- the postseason.
Arizona Cardinals Odds to Make the Playoffs
Atlanta Falcons Odds to Make the Playoffs
Atlanta received a gift with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks all losing in Week 11. Can it capitalize going forward?
Baltimore Ravens Odds to Make the Playoffs
The Ravens are a near lock to make the playoffs with the AFC North dealing with a bunch of injuries at the quarterback position.
Buffalo Bills Odds to Make the Playoffs
Buffalo's playoff push is back on after the team dominated the New York Jets. Still, the Bills are on the outside looking in entering Week 12.
Carolina Panthers Odds to Make the Playoffs
Chicago Bears Odds to Make the Playoffs
Cincinnati Bengals Odds to Make the Playoffs
The Bengals' playoff chances plummeted in Week 11 after Joe Burrow was lost to a season-ending on Thursday Night Football.
Cleveland Browns Odds to Make the Playoffs
At 7-3, Cleveland is well positioned to make the playoffs even with Deshaun Watson done for the season. The team has a crucial matchup with another playoff hopeful -- Denver -- in Week 12.
Dallas Cowboys Odds to Make the Playoffs
Dallas is likely going to end up as the top wild card team in the NFC because of the Philadelphia Eagles 9-1 start to the year.
Denver Broncos Odds to Make the Playoffs
Denver has won four straight games to get back to .500, and the team may be able to sneak into the playoffs if it can close out the season strong.
Detroit Lions Odds to Make the Playoffs
Green Bay Packers Odds to Make the Playoffs
Houston Texans Odds to Make the Playoffs
Houston may be a little undervalued in the playoff market, as the team could take the AFC South lead with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.
Indianapolis Colts Odds to Make the Playoffs
Don't sleep on the Colts, who are 5-5 this season and still in the mix in the AFC.
Jacksonville Jaguars Odds to Make the Playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs Odds to Make the Playoffs
Las Vegas Raiders Odds to Make the Playoffs
The Raiders' playoff odds took a hit after they fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 11.
Los Angeles Chargers Odds to Make the Playoffs
Are the Chargers going to miss the postseason? At 4-6 the team is facing a major uphill battle this season.
Los Angeles has just one win in 2023 against a team with a winning record (Minnesota).
Los Angeles Rams Odds to Make the Playoffs
Miami Dolphins Odds to Make the Playoffs
Minnesota Vikings Odds to Make the Playoffs
The Vikings are still in a good spot in the NFC North, but last week's loss to Denver certainly puts the pressure on over the final seven weeks.
New England Patriots Odds to Make the Playoffs
New Orleans Saints Odds to Make the Playoffs
New York Giants Odds to Make the Playoffs
New York Jets Odds to Make the Playoffs
The Jets' playoff odds are all but done, as the team has lost three straight and scored just one offensive touchdown over that stretch.
Philadelphia Eagles Odds to Make the Playoffs
Pittsburgh Steelers Odds to Make the Playoffs
Pittsburgh squandered an opportunity in Week 11, losing to the Browns and their back quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
San Francisco 49ers Odds to Make the Playoffs
Seattle Seahawks Odds to Make the Playoffs
With Geno Smith injured, the Seahawks' playoff odds have temporarily been taken off the board.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds to Make the Playoffs
Tennessee Titans Odds to Make the Playoffs
Washington Commanders Odds to Make the Playoffs
