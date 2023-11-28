Every NFL Team's Playoff Odds Following Week 12 (Denver, Green Bay Could Sneak Into Postseason)
Breaking down the playoff odds for every NFL team following Week 12 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
Both the AFC and NFC playoff pictures have plenty of teams knocking on the door to make the postseason after a wild Week 12.
The Denver Broncos (winners of five straight) are now just a game out of the No. 6 seed in the AFC, while the Green Bay Packers (who upset the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving) are the No. 8 seed and knocking on the door of a playoff spot in the NFC.
Losses by teams like the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and Minnesota Vikings have allowed some teams to make a jump while tightening the playoff races as a whole.
The latest playoff odds can give fans -- and bettors -- an idea of who Vegas expects to be in the final playoff field.
Arizona Cardinals
The two-win Cardinals have seen their playoff odds taken off the board at sportsbooks.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta now leads the NFC South after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, moving them to favorites to make the playoffs.
The Falcons still have a long way to go to win the division, but they have a favorable matchup in Week 13 against the New York Jets.
Baltimore Ravens
Another week, another win for the Baltimore Ravens, who enter their bye week with the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo has fallen to 6-6, behind Denver, Indianapolis, and Houston in the playoff picture in the AFC. Could this team really miss the playoffs?
Carolina Panthers
The one-win Carolina Panthers have seen their playoff odds taken off the board at sportsbooks.
Chicago Bears
After winning in Week 12 on Monday Night Football, the Chicago Bears are alive to make the playoffs in the NFC, although they're going to need a lot of help to get there.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
The Browns currently don't have odds up to make the playoff amidst the injury to quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Five straight wins have pushed the Denver Broncos to the No. 9 seed in the AFC. The team plays the No. 8 seed, the Houston Texans, in Week 13 with a chance to further its playoff case.
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
After beating the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, the Green Bay Packers are right back in the playoff race in the NFC -- especially with Minnesota and Seattle losing again in Week 12.
Houston Texans
Houston squandered a chance to take the AFC South lead in Week 12, and they've fallen out of the playoff group in the AFC -- for now.
Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are the No. 7 seed in the AFC, but can they hold on? Oddsmakers aren't exactly sold in these latest playoff odds.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers have dropped three straight games and are well out of a playoff spot in the AFC entering Week 13.
Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are right back in business in the NFC, winning two straight to pull within a game of the No. 7 seed.
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota's playoff odds took a massive hit with the team losing to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 12.
New England Patriots
The two-win Patriots have seen their playoff odds taken off the board in the AFC.
New Orleans Saints
After losing the NFC South lead to Atlanta in Week 12, the Saints have an uphill battle to make the playoffs in the NFC.
New York Giants
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
The 10-1 Eagles have their playoff odds taken off the board at sportsbooks, a signal that they are a lock to make the postseason.
Pittsburgh Steelers
A bounce-back win in Week 12 moved the Steelers back into the No. 5 spot in the AFC.
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers are viewed as a lock to make the playoffs by oddsmakers, as their odds to make it in the NFC have been taken off the board.
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.