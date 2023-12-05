Every NFL Team's Playoff Odds Following Week 13 (AFC Race Still Wide Open)
Breaking down the playoff odds for every NFL team following Week 13 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
Each time it seems like the NFL playoff odds -- especially in the AFC -- are making sense, a team seems to pull off a wild upset.
In Week 13, it was Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football, which puts the rest of the AFC on notice with Cincy still alive for a wild card spot.
In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers pulled off a Sunday Night Football upset to leapfrog the Seattle Seahawks for the final wild cawild-cardrd spot.
How does each team stack up in the playoff odds heading into Week 14? There may be some value on some key teams with five weeks to go.
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals' playoff odds are off the board due to their record.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta is looking more and more likely to win the NFC South, a great sign for the team's playoff odds.
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo is still alive to make the playoffs with the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Denver Broncos all losing in Week 13.
Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincy isn't dead yet, but can Jake Browning sneak this team into the playoffs? If he's as efficient as he was against Jacksonville, there's a chance.
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys are viewed as a lock to make the playoffs right now, which is why they don't have playoff odds on the board.
Denver Broncos
Denver's win streak came to an end in Week 13, but the team has a favorable schedule over the final five weeks of the season.
Detroit Lions
The Lions are viewed as a lock to make the playoffs right now, which is why they don't have playoff odds on the board.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay is right back in the playoff mix after three straight wins where Jordan Love has thrown eight scores and no picks.
Houston Texans
Houston is still on the outside of the playoffs in the AFC, but a win over Denver in Week 13 was huge for the team's chances.
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts picked up an overtime win to stay in the mix for a wild card spot -- and the AFC South lead (just one game out).
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville's playoff odds have taken a hit with Trevor Lawrence suffering a sprained ankle in Week 13.
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams still have a chance in the NFC, as they've been on a winning streak entering Week 14 against Baltimore.
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
The Patriots' playoff odds are off the board due to their record.
New Orleans Saints
The Saints are in trouble in the NFC, as their only path to the playoffs may be by winning the NFC South.
New York Giants
The Giants' playoff odds are off the board due to their record.
New York Jets
The Jets' playoff odds are off the board due to their record.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles are viewed as a lock to make the playoffs right now, which is why they don't have playoff odds on the board.
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers are viewed as a lock to make the playoffs right now, which is why they don't have playoff odds on the board.
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
The Titans' playoff odds are off the board due to their record.
Washington Commanders
The Commanders' playoff odds are off the board due to their record.
