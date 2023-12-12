Every NFL Team's Playoff Odds Following Week 14 (Two New Division Leaders in NFC)
Breaking down the playoff odds for every NFL team following Week 14 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
There are some new division leaders in the NFL after Week 14, as the Tampa Bay Buccanners have claimed the top spot in the NFC South and the Dallas Cowboys are now leading the NFC East.
This has caused a major shakeup in the playoff market, as the Atlanta Falcons have fallen out of the playoff picture entirely in the NFC.
In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens are the No. 1 seed after Miami was upset by the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, and the wild card is as wide open as ever.
The Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all won in Week 14 to improve their playoff chances, while the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans all lost.
As the NFL enters the final four weeks of the season, every game is going to mean a little more for playoff positioning. We have the latest playoff odds, and a breakdown for each team, ahead of Week 15.
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals' playoff odds are off the board due to their record.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta squandered a division lead by losing to the Bucs in Week 14, and now the team will need to make up ground over the final weeks of the regular season.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore is looking like a lock to make the playoffs with the Dolphins losing to give them the No. 1 seed by a game. Lamar Jackson could win the MVP if Baltimore finishes with the NFL's best record.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo is alive and well in the AFC playoff race after Josh Allen and company upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14.
The Bills also are alive in the AFC East after Miami's loss in Week 14.
Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.
Chicago Bears
Don't count the Bears out just yet.
Justin Fields has been playing some of the best football of his NFL career, and Chicago has a favorable matchup in Week 15 against Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns.
Cincinnati Bengals
Jake Browning is keeping Cincinnati alive in the playoff race, posting back-to-back 30-point games in wins for the Bengals.
The team will need some help -- in the form of losses -- to sneak back into the top seven in the AFC.
Cleveland Browns
Joe Flacco's dazzling performance in Week 14 (311 yards, three scores) puts Cleveland alone in the No. 5 spot (the top wild card) in the AFC.
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys are viewed as a lock to make the playoffs right now, which is why they don't have playoff odds on the board.
Denver Broncos
Denver has won six of its last seven games, and it has a favorable schedule to end the season with matchups against Detroit, Los Angeles. New England and Las Vegas.
The Broncos are just a game out in the AFC West as well.
Detroit Lions
The Lions are viewed as a lock to make the playoffs right now, which is why they don't have playoff odds on the board.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay's loss in Week 14 to the New York Giants puts it in a tough spot as the No. 7 in the NFC with Los Angeles and Seattle right on its tail.
Houston Texans
Houston was embarrassed in Week 14 by the New York Jets, and now CJ Stroud is in concussion protocol. The team will be in serious trouble if he misses any time.
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts allowed the Bengals back into the playoff race by losing in Week 14.
Can Gardner Minshew hold up over the final four weeks to get this team into the postseason?
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville is on thin ice in the AFC South after losing to Jake Browning and Joe Flacco in back-to-back weeks.
Kansas City Chiefs
Two straight losses has moved Kansas City back in the latest playoff odds, and the team is in danger of losing the AFC West with Denver sitting at 7-6.
Las Vegas Raiders
After not scoring in Week 14, the Raiders' playoff chances are all but done.
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert's fractured finger -- and a loss to Denver in Week 14 -- essentially ended the Chargers' chances at a playoff spot.
Los Angeles Rams
Even though they lost to the Ravens in Week 14, the Rams are alive in well as the No. 8 seed in the NFC thanks to the Packers' loss to the New York Giants.
Miami Dolphins
Miami has a chance to control the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but it lost to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. Now, the team needs Tyreek Hill to be healthy to truly have a chance to compete for a Super Bowl.
Minnesota Vikings
Does Minnesota make a quarterback change after Josh Dobbs struggled in Week 14? It may give the team a better shot at the playoffs.
New England Patriots
The Patriots' have been eliminated from playoff contention.
New Orleans Saints
The Saints are facing an uphill battle in the NFC South, but they did pick up a big win in Week 14.
New York Giants
The Giants' playoff odds are off the board due to their record.
New York Jets
The Jets' playoff odds are off the board due to their record.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles are viewed as a lock to make the playoffs right now, which is why they don't have playoff odds on the board.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Losses to the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots have led to the Steelers' playoff odds shifting dramatically in favor of the team missing the postseason.
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers are viewed as a lock to make the playoffs right now, which is why they don't have playoff odds on the board.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle has lost four straight, but the team is still in the mix for the final wild card spot in the NFC.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay's playoff odds skyrocketed this week after it took back the lead in the NFC South.
Tennessee Titans
The Titans' playoff odds are off the board due to their record.
Washington Commanders
The Commanders' playoff odds are off the board due to their record.
