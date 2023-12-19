Every NFL Team's Playoff Odds Following Week 15 (Bengals, Bills, Seahawks Making Moves)
Breaking down the playoff odds for every NFL team following Week 15 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
There are just three weeks left in the 2023 NFL regular season, and four teams have already clinched playoff berths.
The Baltimore Ravens are in the AFC, while the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are in the playoffs in the NFC. That means there are just 10 more playoff spots up for grabs over the final three weeks.
Week 15 saw teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals improve their playoff standing with wins, while the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers have their backs against the wall entering Week 16.
There are teams with favorable finishes to the season, which could leave some value in their playoff odds. We have the latest odds for every team still in the hunt entering Week 16:
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals' have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Atlanta Falcons
After losing to the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, the Falcons' playoff hopes are on life support entering a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16.
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens have clinched a playoff spot this season.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo is thriving, moving to 8-6 on the season and jumping to No. 9 in the AFC standings. The team closes the season with games against the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.
There's certainly a chance the Bills finish the season 11-6.
Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.
Chicago Bears
Chicago blew a lead against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15, nearly ending the team's chances of making the postseason in the NFC.
Cincinnati Bengals
The new No. 6 seed in the AFC is the Cincinnati Bengals!
After three straight wins, the Bengals knocked the Steelers out of the playoff picture and currently are the No. 6 seed. They close the season against Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns
At 9-5, the Browns are getting close to locking up a wild card spot with just three weeks to play.
Joe Flacco and company will look to take down another team in the hunt for the playoffs -- the Houston Texans -- on Christmas Eve.
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys have clinched a playoff spot this season.
Denver Broncos
Denver's playoff odds took a major hit with the team losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 15. Still, Denver has. a favorable schedule to close the season with matchups against New England, Las Vegas and the Chargers.
Detroit Lions
The Lions are viewed as a lock to make the playoffs right now, which is why they don't have playoff odds on the board.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay is on the outside looking in, as a loss to the Bucs dropped the team to the No. 11 spot in the NFC.
Houston Texans
Houston pulled off an overtime win in Week 15 without CJ Stroud to stay in the mix for a playoff spot. The team needs to beat the Browns -- another playoff team -- in Week 16.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis just keeps on winning, and the Colts have a real shot to win the AFC South with Jacksonville losing again in Week 15. The team is favored to make the playoffs at this point in the season.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville has dropped three games in a row and sits at 8-6 on the season. Trevor Lawrence and company need to figure things out in Week 16 against Tampa Bay.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are a near lock to win the AFC West after Denver lost in Week 15. The team doesn't have playoff odds on the board.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have to play the Chiefs in Week 16, making their chances of ending up in the playoff extremely slim.
Los Angeles Chargers
With Justin Herbert out for the season, the Chargers are highly unlikely to make the playoffs.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are the No. 7 seed in the NFC (for now), yet bettors can still get them at even money to end up in the playoffs.
Los Angeles plays the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and 49ers to close the season.
Miami Dolphins
Miami is viewed as a lock to make the playoffs after winning in Week 15, so the team doesn't have playoff odds available.
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings are the No. 6 seed in the NFC, but they lost to the Bengals in Week 15 and take on the Lions this week. The team could be in trouble after Seattle won against th Eagles on Monday Night Football.
New England Patriots
The Patriots' have been eliminated from playoff contention.
New Orleans Saints
The Saints benefitted from the Packers' loss in Week 15, but the team is still behind Tampa in the divsion and holds the No. 9 seed in the NFC.
New York Giants
The Giants' playoff odds are off the board due to their record.
New York Jets
The New York Jets have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles have clinched a playoff spot this season.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh's season may be over after the team dropped three straight to Arizona, New England and Indianapolis.
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers have clinched a playoff spot this season.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks are alive!
Drew Lock's game-winning touchdown pass in Week 15 on Monday night snapped Seattle's four-game skid and pushed the team back to the No. 8 seed in the NFC.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Three straight wins have moved the Bucs to the favorites in the NFC South. The team plays the Jaguars, Saints and Panthers to end the season. A win against New Orleans could lock up the division.
Tennessee Titans
The Titans have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.
Washington Commanders
The Commanders have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.
