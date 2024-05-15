Every NFL Team's Super Bowl Odds Ahead of 2024 Schedule Release
The final event on the calendar before we enter the dog days of the NFL offseason is set for tonight when the NFL releases the full schedule for the 2024 regular season.
There have already been some prime time games that have been leaked, but the full schedule will be released to the public at 8 pm et tonight.
Before that happens, let's take a look at the full list of odds to win Super Bowl 58.
Super Bowl 58 Odds Before Schedule Release
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook:
- San Francisco 49ers +550
- Kansas City Chiefs +600
- Baltimore Ravens +950
- Cincinnati Bengals +1300
- Detroit Lions +1300
- Buffalo Bills +1300
- Philadelphia Eagles +1400
- Dallas Cowboys +1500
- Houston Texans +1600
- Green Bay Packers +1900
- Miami Dolphins +2300
- Atlanta Falcons +2400
- New York Jets +2700
- Los Angele Rams +3200
- Cleveland Browns +4000
- Chicago Bears +4000
- Jacksonville Jaguars +4500
- Los Angeles Chargers +5000
- Pittsburgh Steelers +5000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5500
- Indianapolis Colts +5500
- Seattle Seahawks +7500
- New Orleans Saints +8000
- Las Vegas Raiders +8000
- Arizona Cardinals +8000
- Minnesota Vikings +8000
- New York Giants +10000
- Tennessee Titans +13000
- Washington Commanders +15000
- Denver Broncos +15000
- New England Patriots +18000
- Carolina Panthers +30000
Oddsmakers Expect Super Bowl Rematch
It will come as a surprise to nobody that the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are the betting favorites to win Super Bowl 59. There's a wide gap between those two teams and the third team on the odds list, the Baltimore Ravens.
The schedule release tonight isn't going to change who the betting favorites are and we already know who the Chiefs will be playing in a few key matchups this season, including opening night when they face the Ravens in a rematch of the AFC Championship.
The 49ers have also had their first game of the season announced. They'll face the New York Jets in the first edition of Monday Night Football of the 2024 campaign.
A $100 bet on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl would win a bettor a profit of $550 if they're able to finally lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time in the Kyle Shanahan-era.
A $100 bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl would profit someone $600 if they're able to achieve the three-peat, something that's never been done in the Super Bowl-era.
Falcons Have Easiest Schedule in NFL
One team that will be interesting to keep an eye on during tonight's schedule release is the Atlanta Falcons.
Amongst all teams, the Falcons will have the easiest schedule in 2024 both by their opponent's 2023 win percentage and by their opponent's projected win total for 2024.
Another reason the Falcons will be interesting to keep an eye on is they were one of only a few teams who did not have a scheduled prime time game in 2023. A London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was their only standalone game of the season.
Now, with Kirk Cousins, the Falcons are the odds on favorites to win the NFC South and will certainly have at least a couple of prime time games in 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.