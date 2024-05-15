Every NFL Team's Win Total Projection Ahead of 2024 Schedule Release
We already know which the opponents for all 32 teams this upcoming NFL season, but at 8 pm et tonight, we'll know exactly when those games will be played.
There have already been some leaks for when a few key matchups will take place, but we'll get a chance to hold the full schedule in our hands tonight.
Before the schedule is released, let's take some time to look at the win projections for every single team. We may see some of these projections shift once the schedule is released tonight, so it'll be interesting to compare these numbers today and tomorrow.
Let's dive into it.
NFL Win Totals for All 32 Teams
- Arizona Cardinals: 6.5 (OVER -160/UNDER +130)
- Atlanta Falcons: 9.5 (OVER -148/UNDER +120)
- Baltimore Ravens: 11.5 (OVER +132/UNDER -162)
- Buffalo Bills: 10.5 (OVER +112/UNDER -138)
- Carolina Panthers: 5.5 (OVER +122/UNDER -150)
- Chicago Bears: 8.5 (Over -150/Under +122)
- Cincinnati Bengals: 10.5 (OVER -143/UNDER +110)
- Cleveland Browns: 8.5 (OVER -138/UNDER +112)
- Dallas Cowboys: 10.5 (OVER +100/UNDER -122)
- Denver Broncos: 5.5 (OVER -150/UNDER +120)
- Detroit Lions: 10.5 (OVER +104/UNDER -128)
- Green Bay Packers: 9.5 (OVER -134/UNDER +110)
- Houston Texans: 9.5 (OVER -150/UNDER +122)
- Indianapolis Colts: 8.5 (OVER -104/UNDER -118)
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 8.5 (OVER -115/UNDER -105)
- Kansas City Chiefs: 11.5 (OVER -122/UNDER +100)
- Las Vegas Raiders: 6.5 (OVER -144/UNDER +118)
- Los Angeles Chargers: 8.5 (OVER -144/UNDER +118)
- Los Angeles Rams: 8.5 (OVER -144/UNDER +118)
- Miami Dolphins: 9.5 (OVER -122/UNDER +100)
- Minnesota Vikings: 7.5 (OVER +132/UNDER -162)
- New England Patriots: 5.5 (OVER +116/UNDER -142)
- New Orleans Saints: 7.5 (OVER -130/UNDER +106)
- New York Giants: 6.5 (OVER +122/UNDER -150)
- New York Jets: 9.5 (OVER -142/UNDER +116)
- Philadelphia Eagles: 10.5 (OVER -104/UNDER -118)
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 7.5 (OVER -184/UNDER +148)
- San Francisco 49ers: 11.5 (OVER +100/UNDER -122)
- Seattle Seahawks: 7.5 (OVER -138/UNDER +112)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7.5 (OVER -150/UNDER +122)
- Tennessee Titans: 6.5 (OVER +110/UNDER -134)
- Washington Commanders: 6.5 (OVER -115/UNDER -105)
49ers, Chiefs, and Ravens Boast Highest Win Totals in NFL
There are just three NFL teams with a projected win total of 11.5 for the upcoming season. Those three teams are the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Baltimore Ravens.
If you take into consideration the odds for the OVER on each of their win totals, sportsbooks are expecting the Chiefs to finish with the best regular season record. The OVER on their win total is set at -122 odds, meaning there's an implied probability of 54.95% they win at least 12 games this season.
The 49ers' odds to go OVER 11.5 wins sit at +100 and the Ravens' sit at +132.
Panthers Projected to Have Worst Record in NFL
There are three teams this season with projected win totals of just 5.5. Those three teams are the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and New England Patriots.
Of those three, it's the Panthers who are projected to have the worst record. The UNDER on their 5.5 win total is set at -150, meaning there's an implied probability of 60% they fail to reach six wins this season, despite playing in the weakest division, the NFC South.
The Patriots are projected to be the next worst team with the UNDER 5.5 wins set at -142, and then the Broncos come third with their UNDER 5.5 wins set at +120.
