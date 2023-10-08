Every NHL Team's Odds to Make the Playoffs in the 2023-24 Season
The 2023-24 NHL regular season is set to begin on Tuesday, October 10 which means the hunt for the playoffs has officially begun.
In this article, we're going to take a look at each team's odds to make the postseason. Want to bet on your favorite team to make it to the playoffs? Perfect, you've come to the right place.
Every Team's Odds to Make NHL Playoffs
Anaheim Ducks Odds to Make the Playoffs (+1200)
Arizona Coyotes Odds to Make the Playoffs (+480)
Boston Bruins Odds to Make the Playoffs (-295)
Buffalo Sabres Odds to Make the Playoffs (-113)
Calgary Flames Odds to Make the Playoffs (-178)
Carolina Hurricanes Odds to Make the Playoffs (-720)
Chicago Blackhawks Odds to Make the Playoffs (+900)
Colorado Avalanche Odds to Make the Playoffs (-1200)
Columbus Blue Jackets Odds to Make the Playoffs (+870)
Dallas Stars Odds to Make the Playoffs (-650)
Detroit Red Wings Odds to Make the Playoffs (+200)
Edmonton Oilers Odds to Make the Playoffs (-770)
Florida Panthers Odds to Make the Playoffs (+164)
Los Angeles Kings Odds to Make the Playoffs (-400)
Minnesota Wild odds to Make the Playoffs (-260)
Montreal Canadiens Odds to Make the Playoffs (+1060)
Nashville Predators Odds to Make the Playoffs (+142)
New Jersey Devils Odds to Make the Playoffs (-520)
New York Islanders Odds to Make the Playoffs (+108)
New York Rangers Odds to Make the Playoffs (-310)
Ottawa Senators Odds to Make the Playoffs (+108)
Philadelphia Flyers Odds to Make the Playoffs (+870)
Pittsburgh Penguins Odds to Make the Playoffs (-225)
San Jose Sharks Odds to Make the Playoffs (+1700)
Seattle Kraken Odds to Make the Playoffs (-113)
St. Louis Blues Odds to Make the Playoffs (+146)
Tampa Bay Lightning Odds to Make the Playoffs (-178)
Toronto Maple Leafs Odds to Make the Playoffs (-530)
Vancouver Canucks Odds to Make the Playoffs (+114)
Vegas Golden Knights Odds to Make the Playoffs (-670)
Washington Capitals Odds to Make the Playoffs (+230)
Winnipeg Jets Odds to Make the Playoffs (-132)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
