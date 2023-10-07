Every NHL Team's Odds to Win the Stanley Cup in the 2023-24 Season
Breaking down everything you need to know to bet on who is going to win the NHL's Stanley Cup at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.
We are just days away from the start of the 2023-24 NHL season!
We're going to dive into everything you need to know before opening puck drop, including every team's odds to win the Stanley Cup this season.
Who won the Stanley Cup last year?
The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers in last season's Stanley Cup Final.
It was the Golden Knights' first Stanley Cup victory in just their fifth season as a franchise. They only needed five games in a best-of-seven series to beat the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.
What team has the most Stanley Cup wins?
The following teams are the top five in the NHL with the most Stanley Cup wins:
- Montreal Canadians - 24
- Toronto Maple Leafs - 13
- Detroit Red Wins - 11
- Boston Bruins - 6
- Chicago Blackhawks -6
How many teams have never won the Stanley Cup?
There are 11 active teams that have never won a Stanley Cup in their franchise history:
- Vancouver Canucks
- Buffalo Sabres
- Florida Panthers
- Ottawa Senators
- San Jose Sharks
- Nashville Predators
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- Minnesota Wild
- Seattle Kraken
- Winnipeg Jets
- Arizona Coyotes
What team is favored to win the Stanley Cup this season?
The Carolina Hurricanes will begin the 2023-24 season as the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup at +900. The Hurricanes made it to the Eastern Conference Final last season but lost to the Florida Panthers.
+900 odds gives them a 10% chance of winning the Stanley Cup this season.
Every NHL Team's Odds to Win the Stanley Cup
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
