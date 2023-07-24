Every team's odds to win the World Series ahead of trade deadline
By Peter Dewey
One of the biggest days of the Major League Baseball season is just eight days away, as the 2023 MLB trade deadline is Aug. 1.
There could be some major movement in the futures market because of the deadline, as contenders should be looking to add to their rosters while other teams may sell off top players to rebuild their farm systems.
When is the Major League Baseball trade deadline?
The MLB trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. EST.
Teams cannot make trades following that date, which means it's the last time for contenders to truly get the help they need to make a deep playoff run.
What to watch for at the MLB trade deadline
Shohei Ohtani
The biggest name to watch at the trade deadline is Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani.
The Angels are four games out of a wild card spot, but they also have to decide whether or not they’re going to be able retain Ohtani this offseason.
The league’s best player is set to hit free agency, and he could look to join another squad rather than re-sign with the Angels, who have struggled even with him and Mike Trout on the roster.
Rather than risk losing him for nothing, the Angels may decide to get a massive haul for a team looking to add Ohtani for the rest of this season and potentially re-sign him in the offseason. Ohtani is likely to command a record contract because of his two-way ability.
Any team that acquires the Angels star would see its odds leap in the futures market. Los Angeles, at the moment, is +20000 to win it all, a sign that oddsmakers may expect them to move Ohtani by Aug. 1.
AL teams could bolster chances
With the American League looking wide open following Tampa Bay’s collapse in the AL East standings, there could be a lot of movement at this year’s deadline.
The New York Yankees are two games out of the wild card race in the American League, and are always a threat to add – but will they do that with Aaron Judge still banged up?
Plus, the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers are all favored to make the playoffs but may look to bring in more help to make a World Series push.
Since the American League has so many potential contenders, there should be plenty of buyers at the deadline.
Can anyone catch the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers?
The Braves and Dodgers are No. 1 and No. 2 in the latest World Series odds, and they’ve both done it despite significant injuries to their rotations.
Both teams could look to make a move at the deadline, but the rest of the NL has to decide whether or not it has what it takes to compete with these two teams.
Do the veteran New York Mets sell off assets or attempt to make a playoff push? Do the Milwaukee Brewers try to take command of the NL Central with a major trade?
The NL isn’t nearly as wide open, which means fringe contenders will need a big splash to truly move the odds.
World Series odds for every team ahead of the MLB trade deadline
If you’re looking to place a World Series bet, there are two ways to play this.
One is to wait for the deadline to conclude to decide who made the moves necessary to contend, and another is to try to get in early and capitalize on a team you’re high on improving at the deadline.
Both have their pros and cons, but sometimes it’s best to aim to get the best value – which is why we have the latest odds listed here:
