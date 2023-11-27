Every Team's College Football Playoff Odds (Oddsmakers Confident Florida State Will Make CFP)
By Reed Wallach
We are less than a week from finding out who will make the College Football Playoff in what is shaping up to be one of the most chaotic decisions the CFP Selection Committee has made.
There are plenty of avenues for several teams to still take part in the four-team playoff with a handful still playing to secure its bid into Conference Championship Week. While teams like Michigan are now incredibly likely to make the CFP, undefeated teams like Florida State are in the midst of complicated conversations after losing star quarterback Jordan Travis for the year.
However, Florida State won its regular season finale against Florida, and is a win away from a 13-0 season, is that enough to justify making the CFP? Here are the odds for all the contenders to make the postseason ahead of Championship weekend:
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan is a 23-point favorite against Iowa this weekend in the Big Ten title game, and a win will lock up the team's third straight CFP appearance.
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia has a tougher ask than Michigan, as the Bulldogs face Alabama in the SEC Championship game. While the Bulldogs are playing its best ball right now and are a considerable favorite to win, it's no certainty. It sounds crazy, but if the Bulldogs lose this game, the two-time champs could be left out depending on the results of the other games this weekend.
Oregon Ducks
The Ducks are seen as the third most likely team to make the CFP as the group enters as nine-point favorites against undefeated Washington. While Oregon had a loss, it was on the road by three to the aforementioned Huskies. A win here, mixed with the team's impressive wins at Utah and against Oregon State, the Ducks will likely be in.
Florida State Seminoles
The Seminoles are at an interesting intersection of the CFP debate. The team is undefeated and one win away from finishing the 13-0 mark despite now playing without the team's star quarterback Jordan Travis.
Given that some elite teams may go down this weekend and be a one-loss team looking to back in, FSU's effectiveness without Travis will come into question. However, oddsmakers believe that with a win in the ACC title game against Louisville, the team is in.
Texas Longhorns
Texas is a two-touchdown favorite against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game, meaning it is very likely that the Longhorns are going to be a one-loss conference champion with a win at Alabama on its ledger.
This is now the fifth team with an implied probability greater than a 50% chance of making it, so somebody is going to be upset with the reveal on Sunday afternoon.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama will most likely be into the CFP with an upset win against Georgia in the SEC title game. The one loss Crimson Tide kept its top four hopes alive with a stunning win at Auburn last week, but now face a far more difficult opponent in the two-time defending National Champions.
Washington Huskies
Washington is in with a win against Oregon, but the odds of that happening aren't all that great, per oddsmakers. The team is a nine-point underdog against Oregon on Friday night in the PAC-12 Championship game.
Ohio State Buckeyes
If chaos ensues, Ohio State may back into the CFP, but even then, it appears that the team is way down the totem pole and I wouldn't count on the Buckeyes making it. Oddsmakers are with me, giving Ohio State virtually no chance of making the top four.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
