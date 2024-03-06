Every Team's Odds to Win the AFC in the 2024 Season (Can Chiefs Capture Third Straight Title?)
Breaking down the odds for every AFC team to win the conference in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
Bettors and NFL fans have a long way to go until the 2024 NFL season kicks off, but that doesn't mean we can't dabble in the futures market!
In this piece specifically, we're looking at the odds to win the AFC in the 2024 season, a title that has been held by the Kansas City Chiefs in four of the last five seasons.
To nobody's surprise, the Chiefs are favored to do that once again in the 2024 season, but who else is expected to contend for the AFC title with them?
Oddsmakers are expecting the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals to be the biggest threat to the Chiefs making a third straight Super Bowl. Let's break down the odds -- and some teams to consider betting -- in this market:
Odds to Win the AFC in 2024 NFL Season
- Kansas City Chiefs: +350
- Baltimore Ravens: +460
- Buffalo Bills: +650
- Cincinnati Bengals: +700
- Miami Dolphins: +1100
- Houston Texans: +1400
- Los Angeles Chargers: +1600
- New York Jets: +1600
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +1700
- Cleveland Browns: +2000
- Indianapolis Colts: +2400
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +3600
- Las Vegas Raiders: +4000
- Denver Broncos: +6000
- Tennessee Titans: +6500
- New England Patriots: +9000
Chiefs Have Value to Win AFC in 2024 Season
How can you not bet on the Chiefs to end up in the Super Bowl for the third straight season?
Kansas City has won the AFC in four of the last five seasons, so getting the team at +350 feels like a massive steal in this market. The Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are the only teams to make the Super Bowl since Tom Brady left the AFC, so it's hard to stay away from Kansas City in this market.
Bengals Worth Bet to Win AFC in 2024 Season
Speaking of the Bengals, the team could be in line for a bounce-back season in the 2024 campaign.
Even with Joe Burrow going down with a wrist injury last season, the Bengals showed their depth, hanging around in the playoff picture for most of the season with Jake Browning at the helm.
With Burrow expected to be back in 2024 -- and the team franchise tagging Tee Higgins -- the Bengals should have one of the best offensive attacks in the NFL. The team will also have a last-place schedule in the 2024 season, which could help it take over the AFC North.
Cincy has beaten Patrick Mahomes multiple times in the Joe Burrow era, including the AFC Championship Game in the 2021 season.
Patriots Projected to Be Worst Team in AFC in 2024
Based on the odds to win the AFC, the New England Patriots are expected to be the worst team in the conference this season.
New England could see these odds shift if the team drafts, signs or trades for a quarterback, but as it stands right now, the Patriots are expected to struggle again. The team has not won a playoff game since Tom Brady left the franchise.
