Every Team's Odds to Win March Madness Following Selection Sunday
Breaking down the odds for every team in the 2024 NCAA Tournament following the official 68-team field being decided on Selection Sunday.
By Peter Dewey
The bracket is set, and March Madness is ready to go this week!
After a few wild weeks of conference tournaments, the automatic and at-large bids from each conference have been decided, but there is still a familiar face atop the odds to win the whole tournament in 2024.
The defending champion Connecticut (UConn) Huskies lead the way in the opening odds, followed by the Houston Cougars. UConn, unlike top seeds Houston and Purdue, actually won its conference tournament, giving the Huskies some serious momentum heading into March Madness.
No matter the team you're looking to bet on this March, BetSided has you covered with the latest odds. Here's a look at each team's chances to win it all -- and make the Final Four -- this March.
Odds to Win the 2024 NCAA Tournament
Connecticut enters as the favorite to win it all -- again. The 2023 National Champions are the No. 1 seed in the East Region, but have stiff competition with the likes of Iowa State, Illinois and Auburn in its region.
Houston, the second choice, is the No. 1 seed in the South Region, headlined by blue bloods Kentucky and Duke and littered with dangerous mid-majors like James Madison. \
Purdue will look to breakthrough and avenge the loss as a No. 1 seed last year to No. 16 seed Farleigh Dickinson as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. The team has surging Gonzaga on its side of the bracket as well as No. 2 seed Tennessee lurking.
Lastly, the South Region's No. 1seed is North Carolina, who highlights a region full of explosive offenses like Baylor and Arizona.
Every Team's Odds to Make the Final Four
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.