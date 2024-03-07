Every Team's Odds to Win the NFC in the 2024 Season (49ers Heavily Favored)
Breaking down the odds to win the NFC in the 2024 NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers heavily favored.
By Peter Dewey
The 2024 NFL season is a long way away, but there are plenty of futures to place to get yourself in the football spirit. Today, we're focusing on the odds to win the NFC, with one team standing out above the rest.
Oddsmakers are expecting the San Francisco 49ers to make another run at the NFC title, as the team is +230 to do so, with no other team closer than +600 in the latest odds.
The Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys (both +600), and Philadelphia Eagles (+800) are the three other teams with shorter than +1000 odds to win the NFC.
San Francisco has seen a ton of success under Kyle Shanahan, making two Super Bowls, and the team is set up well with Brock Purdy still on a rookie deal.
Let's dive into the complete odds for the NFC winner in 2024:
Odds to Win the NFC in the 2024 Season
- San Francisco 49ers: +230
- Detroit Lions: +600
- Dallas Cowboys: +600
- Philadelphia Eagles: +800
- Green Bay Packers: +1000
- Los Angeles Rams: +1400
- Minnesota Vikings: +2000
- Atlanta Falcons: +2000
- Chicago Bears: +2200
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3000
- Seattle Seahawks: +3000
- New Orleans Saints: +3200
- Arizona Cardinals: +4000
- New York Giants: +5000
- Washington Commanders: +5000
- Carolina Panthers: +6000
49ers Heavily Favored to Repeat as NFC Champions
The 49ers were the favorites to win the Super Bowl for most of the 2023 season, but they came up short in Super Bowl 58 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
San Francisco has an elite group of playmakers, and the team's defense has one of the best pass rushes in the NFL. Can the 49ers repeat as NFC champs?
It won't be easy, but San Fran could have the easiest path to a division title amongst the top contenders in this market.
Green Bay Packers Could Be Sneaky Pick to win the NFC
Green Bay saw Jordan Love become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL down the stretch of the 2023 season, and that could be a reason to bet on the team to win the NFC.
Over his last eight games of the regular season, Love threw for 2,150 yards, completing an impressive 70.2 percent of his passes in the process. The young quarterback also posted an absurd 18-1 touchdown to interception ratio, which continued into the playoffs.
Green Bay upset Dallas in the postseason in 2023, and the team could push the Lions for the top spot in the division -- especially if receivers like Christian Watson can stay healthy. Don't sleep on the Pack in 2024.
