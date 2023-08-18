Every Team's Odds to Win the NBA Championship Following 2023-24 Schedule Release
An NBA futures odds update following the league's schedule release.
By Peter Dewey
The 2023-24 NBA season is still two months away, but the league released its full schedule on Thursday evening, allowing fans to get a glimpse into what is to come for their squads.
The NBA will have a new format this season with the league’s In-Season Tournament taking place in early December, a new twist that breaks up the regular season.
While the schedule release shouldn’t change the odds much – if it all – in the futures market, it does provide insight to some key areas to look at.
One of those is how many back-to-backs each team has to play, as that could be a sign for players getting rest days. Also, some teams have really struggled on the second night in back-to-backs in recent seasons.
Another is strength of schedule, which has been provided already by Tankathon. This is based on the record of each team in the 2022-23 season.
For bettors, it’s a good time to refresh on the futures market, and maybe place a bet or two on a team with a favorable draw in the 2023-24 season.
Let’s dive in:
2023-24 NBA Finals Odds
2023-24 Eastern Conference Winner Odds
2023-24 Western Conference Winner Odds
Key NBA Schedule Dates and Games
Christmas Day Games
- Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks (Dec. 25, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets (Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)
- Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Dec. 25, 5 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)
- Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat (Dec. 25, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns (Dec. 25, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Teams With the Most Nationally Televised Games
- Warriors: 29
- Lakers: 28
- Celtics: 26
- Suns: 25
- Nuggets: 22
- Knicks: 20
- Bucks: 19
- Mavericks: 19
- 76ers: 18
- Heat: 16
