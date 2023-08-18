Betsided

Every Team's Odds to Win the NBA Championship Following 2023-24 Schedule Release

An NBA futures odds update following the league's schedule release.

By Peter Dewey

The Denver Nuggets celebrate after center Nikola Jokic.
The Denver Nuggets celebrate after center Nikola Jokic. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The 2023-24 NBA season is still two months away, but the league released its full schedule on Thursday evening, allowing fans to get a glimpse into what is to come for their squads. 

The NBA will have a new format this season with the league’s In-Season Tournament taking place in early December, a new twist that breaks up the regular season. 

While the schedule release shouldn’t change the odds much – if it all – in the futures market, it does provide insight to some key areas to look at. 

One of those is how many back-to-backs each team has to play, as that could be a sign for players getting rest days. Also, some teams have really struggled on the second night in back-to-backs in recent seasons. 

Another is strength of schedule, which has been provided already by Tankathon. This is based on the record of each team in the 2022-23 season. 

For bettors, it’s a good time to refresh on the futures market, and maybe place a bet or two on a team with a favorable draw in the 2023-24 season. 

Let’s dive in: 

2023-24 NBA Finals Odds

2023-24 Eastern Conference Winner Odds

2023-24 Western Conference Winner Odds

Key NBA Schedule Dates and Games

Christmas Day Games

  • Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks (Dec. 25, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets (Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)
  • Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Dec. 25, 5 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)
  • Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat (Dec. 25, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns (Dec. 25, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Teams With the Most Nationally Televised Games

  • Warriors: 29
  • Lakers: 28
  • Celtics: 26
  • Suns: 25
  • Nuggets: 22
  • Knicks: 20
  • Bucks: 19
  • Mavericks: 19
  • 76ers: 18
  • Heat: 16

