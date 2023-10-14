Every Team's Odds to Win the World Series Entering ALCS and NLCS
Longshots have emerged from the pack to headline this Championship Series group
By Reed Wallach
After a surprising Divisional Series that saw three teams from the Wild Card round advance to the Championship Series, let's reset the World Series odds.
The Houston Astros were the only team to advance to the Championship Series after not playing in the Wild Card round as the defending World Series Champions are in its seventh consecutive ALCS. However, all eyes are fixated on the NLCS, where the Phillies are rolling once again as the team looks to potentially outduel the Astros in a second straight Fall Classic.
The Phillies got the better of its NL East rival and division champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS to send the team back to the NLCS. Bolstered by an explosive offense and consistent pitching, the Phillies are now heavy favorites to advance to its second straight World Series as the team takes on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The upstart D-Backs stunned a division rival like the Phillies, dethroning the Los Angeles Dodgers in impressive fashion. However, Arizona is far less proven than Philadelphia and won't have home field advantage, noticeable in the odds that are shaded towards Phillies.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Odds
Meanwhile, the defending World Series champions face a familiar foe in the Texas Rangers. After pulling away late in the regular season from Texas to win the AL West, the Astros have home field advantage against the scorching hot Rangers, who swept the No. 1 seed in the American League in the Orioles. However, Houston remains favored to advance to the World Series and defend its title.
Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Odds
As we turn the page to the best-of-seven series' in each league, let's see where all four teams stands in terms of World Series odds.
2023 World Series Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
