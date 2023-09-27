Every Team's NBA Championship Odds Following Damian Lillard Trade to Bucks
The Bucks are now the favorite to win the NBA Finals.
By Peter Dewey
The biggest domino of the NBA offseason has finally fallen.
The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly agreed to a three-team deal that will send seven-time All-NBA guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
The deal also involves the Phoenix Suns, as Deandre Ayton will head to Portland for a package of role players from the Bucks and Blazers. Jrue Holiday and draft capital are being sent to Portland in the deal.
Wow.
After months of rumors that Lillard would only play for the Miami Heat, the Bucks swooped in and made their team even better around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Lillard is under contract through the 2025-26 season -- which is key since Holiday could have opted out of his deal following the 2023-24 campaign.
This should help the Bucks keep Giannis in Milwaukee, and it certainly alters the landscape of the Eastern Conference. Miami, who may now pursue Holiday according to multiple reports, is going to take a hit in the NBA Finals market after not snagging Lillard.
The Bucks are now the favorite in the Eastern Conference and have passed the Denver Nuggets as the overall favorite to win the NBA Finals in the 2023-24 season. Milwaukee was +500 before the Lillard trade, and it is now as low as +360 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lillard gives the team another elite scorer to rely on, something that the team has needed with Antetokounmpo and Middleton missing time in each of the last two playoff runs.
If you're considering getting an NBA Finals future in on the Bucks, check out DraftKings Sportsbook and its new welcome offer.
New users who sign up with the link below and deposit $5 will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets and $150 in no-sweat bets.
Every NBA Team's Odds to Win the Finals
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.