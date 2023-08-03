Every team's odds to win the 2023 Women's World Cup before knockout round
After a concerning group stage, what are the odds for the USWNT's odds to win the World Cup?
By Reed Wallach
We are onto the knockout stages of the 2023 Women's World Cup in Sydney, Australia, and we have seen some serious movement in the betting market.
After a concerning 1-0-2 group stage, the United States are no longer the consensus favorite to win a third straight World Cup. The United States are now co-favorites with England and Spain to win the World Cup.
England has looked like the most dominant team in the tournament, winning all three matches by a combined score of 8-1. Spain has also drawn a favorable draw to the round of 16 after coming in second in its group, winning two matches and losing another with a +4 goal differential.
Here are the full odds ahead of the knockout round:
2023 Women's World Cup Odds
United States No Longer Consensus Favorite to Win 2023 Women's World Cup
The United States had a shaky run through the group stage, posting two draws against the Netherlands and Portugal in addition to a 3-0 win against Vietnam.
The team is set to face Sweden and is still seen as the favorite to advance.
The United States has fallen way short of expectations to date, and didn't win its group, so it is expected to have a more difficult path to the Finals, now set to face the winner of Norway and Japan in the quarterfinals. Norway allowed only one goal across three group stage matches and Japan surprised Spain to win its group and posted an 11-0 goal differential.
The warning signs are up for the United States, who is also going to be without midfielder Rose Lavelle in the Round of 16 after she picked up a second yellow card in Tuesday's draw against Portugal.
After opening the tournament as the +225 favorite, Spain and England are catching up to the US, who look as vulnerable as ever during its time as back-to-back champions.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.