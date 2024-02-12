Every Team's Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl (Chiefs Have Chance to Make History)
The latest odds to win the Super Bowl next season!
By Peter Dewey
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl 58 champions, completing the back-to-back title run with an overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.
The team will have a chance to make history next season -- and that's where we're looking with this article, as it's never too early to look at the odds to win the Super Bowl next season!
Super Bowl 2025 Odds for Every NFL Team
You can bet on the Super Bowl as early as you want for next season, and sometimes there may not be better odds available for a certain team than when they first open if the team gets off to hot start next season.
Some bettors may want to wait until moves are made in free agency and the draft, which makes a ton of sense, but I won't discourage someone from placing a preseason bet to get some value.
Has a Team Every Won Three Super Bowls in a Row?
No team in NFL history has ever won three Super Bowls in a row, but the Chiefs will have the chance to complete that feat next season.
Chiefs Odds to Win Super Bowl in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs are +750 to win the Super Bowl next season, the second choice in the opening odds.
No team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row -- but the Chiefs have the chance to do that this season.
49ers Have Best Odds to Win Super Bowl in 2025
Despite losing Super Bowl 58, the 49ers are the favorite to win the Super Bowl next season.
San Francisco will likely bring back several key players from this season's team, and the Chiefs have to deal with the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in a loaded AFC next season. It'll be interesting to see if the 49ers can get back to the Super Bowl for the third time in five seasons next season.
Panthers Have Worst Odds to Win Super Bowl in 2025
The Carolina Panthers were the worst team in the NFL last season, and oddsmakers seem to think they're going to again next season.
Bryce Young struggled as a rookie, and the Panthers will have a new head coach in the 2024 season. Now, the team doesn't have the No. 1 pick in the draft since it traded it to Chicago Bears to draft Young last offseason.
Not ideal.
Their implied probability to win the Super Bowl next season sits as a lowly 0.4 percent.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
