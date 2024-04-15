Every Team's Odds to Win the NBA Championship Entering the Postseason
Breaking down every NBA team's odds to win the NBA Finals as the play-in tournament kicks off this week.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA postseason is set!
After a thrilling final week that saw a ton of different playoff scenarios finally get decided, we have the final seeding set up entering the play-in tournament.
While there are still four first-round matchups that have yet to be decided, the odds to win the NBA Finals can give us some insight into who oddsmakers expect to advance through the play-in tournament, and who has the best chance to win it all.
The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets are the respective favorites in their conferences, but are their teams that are undervalued -- or that we should target -- before the play-in begins on Tuesday?
Here's a break down the standings, latest NBA Finals odds and a promo to bet on the NBA playoffs this season!
NBA Finals Odds for Every Team in the Postseason
Eastern Conference Playoff Standings
Seed
Team
First Round Matchup/Play-In Matchup
1
Boston Celtics
Winner of No. 8 seed in play-in tournament
2
New York Knicks
Winner of MIA vs. PHI
3
Milwaukee Bucks
Indiana Pacers
4
Cleveland Cavaliers
Orlando Magic
5
Orlando Magic
Cleveland Cavaliers
6
Indiana Pacers
Milwaukee Bucks
7*
Philadelphia 76ers
Miami Heat
8*
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
9*
Chicago Bulls
Atlanta Hawks
10*
Atlanta Hawks
Chicago Bulls
*subject to change based on play-in tournament results
Western Conference Playoff Standings
Seed
Team
First Round/Play-In Matchup
1
Oklahoma City Thunder
Winner of No. 8 seed in play-in tournament
2
Denver Nuggets
Winner of LAL vs. NOP
3
Minnesota Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns
4
Los Angeles Clippers
Dallas Mavericks
5
Dallas Mavericks
Los Angeles Clippers
6
Phoenix Suns
Minnesota Timberwolves
7*
New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angeles Lakers
8*
Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans
9*
Sacramento Kings
Golden State Warriors
10*
Golden State Warriors
Sacramento Kings
*subject to change based on play-in tournament results
Boston Celtics Heavily Favored to Win NBA Finals
Boston is +190 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the NBA Finals, by far the shortest odds of any team in the postseason.
Only Boston and Denver have shorter odds than +1200 to win it all, and it makes sense given Boston's dominance over the Eastern Conference this season. Still, the C's could be looking at a first-round matchup with either the Miami Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers, who are the current No. 7 vs. No. 8 seeds in the play-in tournament.
That would make Boston's path a little tougher, but the team avoided a potential matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks -- who nearly slipped into the No. 4 seed on Sunday -- in the second round. Given the Eastern Conference's lack of elite contenders, it makes sense Boston is a heavy favorite.
Philadelphia 76ers Have Best Finals Odds Among Play-In Teams
Out of the eight teams in the play-in tournament, the Philadelphia 76ers (+1900) have the best odds to win the NBA Finals.
Could this be a view of disrespect for the New York Knicks, who Philly would face if it wins No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in game?
It's quite possible, and oddsmakers are clearly high on this team with Joel Embiid back in action. With Embiid in the lineup this season, Philly is an impressive 31-8. It is just 16-27 without him.
New York Knicks Disrespected in Latest NBA Finals Odds
Despite earning the No. 2 seed in the East, the New York Knicks aren't getting much love from oddsmakers in the futures market.
New York won't have Julius Randle (out for the season with a shoulder injury), but he missed 36 games from Jan. 27 through the end of the season and the Knicks still earned a top-two spot. In fact, New York didn't have Mitchell Robinson for 51 games and OG Anunoby for 27 games yet it still won 50 games.
The Knicks (+3300) have the same odds as the No. 8-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, who haven't even earned a playoff spot yet, which is shocking given the team's standing in the East. It's possible oddsmakers are expecting a Sixers upset of New York in the first round.
Denver Nuggets Heavily Favored to Come Out of West
Denver sits at +300 to win the NBA Finals, by far the best odds out of the West. The Los Angeles Clippers (+1200) are second behind Denver.
The defending champs blew a game on Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs which cost it the No. 1 seed, but the Nuggets are still in the No. 2 spot and primed to make a deep playoff run with the core that won a title in 2023.
