Every Team's Odds to Win the NBA In-Season Tournament Ahead of Semifinals
The latest odds to win the NBA In-Season Tournament as it shifts to Las Vegas.
By Peter Dewey
There are just four teams remaining in the NBA In-Season Tournament after the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks won on Tuesday night to reach the semifinals.
Coincidentally, the Bucks and Lakers are favored to win the In-Season Tournament, with Milwaukee leading the way at +170 odds.
The Lakers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday while the Bucks face the Indiana Pacers.
Latest Odds to Win the NBA In-Season Tournament
- Milwaukee Bucks: +170
- Los Angeles Lakers: +240
- New Orleans Pelicans: +360
- Indiana Pacers +425
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks dominated the New York Knick on Tuesday night, scoring 146 points and shooting 60.5 percent from 3-point range.
They may not be able to keep that up, but they'll be playing a much worse Indiana defense that loves to play at a fast pace in the semis. The Bucks are really starting to gel with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, winning eight of their last 10 games.
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles escaped the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, and it is a slight favorite against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.
I'm not sure the Lakers are runaway favorites to win this game, but oddsmakers have them set with much better odds than New Orleans to win it all.
New Orleans Pelicans
Don't sleep on these Pelicans, who are finally healthy with Trey Murphy III and CJ McCollum back in the lineup.
I think New Orleans (13-8-1 ATS this season) could be live to upset Los Angeles and advance to the title game.
Indiana Pacers
The Pacers are 4.5-point underdogs against Milwaukee, which is why they have the longest odds to win the In-Season Tournament.
However, Indiana hasn't lost an In-Season game yet, and the team showed agaisnt Boston it is extremely motivated to win this. The Pacers have 10 players making less than $3 million this season, which means the prize money means a whole lot to this team.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
