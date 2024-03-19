Every Team's Odds to Win the NFC After Opening Week of NFL Free Agency
Breaking down the odds movement for teams to win the NFC in the 2024 season after the opening week of free agency.
By Peter Dewey
There have been some NFC teams making moves this offseason, with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles making splashy signings on the opening day of free agency.
Meanwhile, the NFC East champs from last season -- the Dallas Cowboys -- have stood pat while watching running back Tony Pollard leave the franchise as a free agent.
There has been some interesting movement in the odds to win the NFC this offseason, although the San Francisco 49ers are still favored to win the conference for the second straight season.
Let's break down the latest odds to win the NFC in 2024:
Odds to Win the NFC in the 2024 Season
Cowboys Odds to Win the NFC Falling
Dallas started at +600 to win the NFC at FanDuel Sportsbook, but the team has dropped to +650 with Pollard and Tyron Smith (signed with the New York Jets) leaving the franchise.
Dallas can't keep everyone with the team's cap crunch -- and the team working on a extension for Dak Prescott -- but fans and bettors have to wonder where the team will look to improve to keep pace with Philly, who added several players (Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson) in free agency.
Falcons Odds to Won the NFC Skyrocket After Kirk Cousins Signing
The Falcons saw the most movement -- and rightfully so -- as they found a franchise quarterback in Kirk Cousins. Atlanta is now +1300 to win the NFC after beginning the offseason at +2000 odds. That's a major jump for a team that wasn't even in the playoffs last season.
The Falcons are behind just the 49ers, Cowboys, Eagles, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers in this market.
Saquon Barkley Boosts Eagles' Odds to Win NFC
After starting the offseason at +800 to win the NFC, Philly has closed the gap on Dallas, moving to +750.
Adding Barkley is a huge move for the team that struggled on offense down the stretch of last season. While the Eagles did lose veterans Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox this offseason to retirment, the team looks poised to bounce back, and oddsmakers are taking notice.
Vikings' Odds to Win NFC Fall Off After Losing Cousins
Minnesota's odds have fallen off a cliff -- from +2000 to +3000 -- with Cousins leaving. The team did add veteran Sam Darnold, but it's safe to say that oddsmakers aren't sold on the Vikings even making the playoffs at this point in the offseason.
