Every Top 25 Team's NCAA Championship Odds for 2023-24 Season
Breaking down the odds for each top 25 team to win the National Championship.
Believe it or not, the college basketball season starts tonight!
Action begins with the defending National Champions, the UConn Huskies, tipping off against Northern Arizona at 6:30 p.m. EST.
If you haven't placed your bets on who you think will win the National Championship this season, now is your time to do it. Can UConn repeat as champions? Will No. 1 Kansas dominate the field? Can No. 3 Purdue finally get over the hump?
In this article, I'm going to show you the odds for each of the top 25 ranked teams at the start of the season to win this year's March Madness tournament.
College Basketball National Championship Odds
1) Kansas (+1130)
2) Duke (+1200)
3) Purdue (+1445)
4) Michigan State (+1555)
5) Marquette (+2245)
6) UConn (+1685)
7) Houston (+2015)
8) Creighton (+2570)
9) Tennessee (+2815)
10) FAU (+4855)
11) Gonzaga (+2985)
12) Arizona (+2085)
13) Miami (+3570)
14) Arkansas (+2315)
15) Texas A&M (+5000)
16) Kentucky (+1600)
17) San Diego State (+8570)
18) Texas (+3055)
19) UNC (+3000)
20) Baylor (+4145)
21) USC (+3600)
22) Villanova (+3430)
23) Saint Mary's (+6330)
24) Alabama (+3070)
25) Illinois (+5930)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.