Exact Super Bowl Match Up Parlay Bet Could Pay Huge This Weekend
One bettor could make over $100K if the Ravens and 49ers win on NFL Championship Weekend.
By Peter Dewey
One bettor could be coming away with a massive payout -- north of $100K (!) -- depending upon the results of the AFC and NFC Championship Games this coming weekend.
The bettor has two parlays that were placed -- $100 on each -- that featured the Michigan Wolverines winning the College Football Playoff and the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers facing off in the Super Bowl.
One parlay has the 49ers beating the Ravens, which would pay out at $117,900 and the other would pay out the same, but it has the Ravens beating the 49ers in Super Bowl 58.
There is still a long way to go for this bettor, as the Ravens need to beat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, and the 49ers need to beat the Detroit Lions to make this a reality. Still, the bettor is extremely close to a massive payout.
Chiefs vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
The Ravens are favored against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, but Kansas City has had a ton of success as an underdog under Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes is 9-1-1 ATS as an underdog in his NFL career and 8-3 straight up in those games.
Lions vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
The 49ers are more heavily favored than the Ravens, but they have gone just 3-6 ATS as home favorites this season, so there's no guarantee that they make this a sweat-free bet on Sunday night.
The bettor could hedge by taking the Chiefs or Lions -- or both -- to win in the AFC and NFC title games.
Ravens vs. 49ers Super Bowl Matchup Odds
Based on the odds for the AFC and NFC Championship Games, there is a 46.30 percent chance that the 49ers and Ravens meet in the Super Bowl. You'd get +116 odds (depending on the sportsbook) to parlay the Ravens and 49ers to win this week.
There's no doubt that this bettor will be sweating out both games with such a massive payday on the line.
If you’re looking to bet on a team to win the Super Bowl, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.