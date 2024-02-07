Expect Jarrett Allen to dominate the lowly Wizards tonight
Jarrett Allen has had 12 or more rebounds in 6 of his last 8 matchups against Daniel Gafford
The Washington Wizards are one of the worst NBA teams ever assembled, but there are still opportunities to win money by fading them.
Tonight, they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers and we can fade the lowly Wizards by taking the OVER on a player prop for a member of the Cavs.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Player Prop
Jarrett Allen OVER 11.5 rebounds
Jarrett Allen has been an absolute monster on the glass of late and has dominated the Wizards so far this season. We are looking for him to go over 11.5 rebounds yet again tonight. He has cleared this number in 13 of his last 20 games and landed on 11 boards in 4 of them. The matchup tonight couldn't be more favorable for Allen. Over their last 15 games, Washington has allowed the most rebounds to opposing centers with 18.3 per game.
One of the main concerns with betting on NBA player props is blowouts and the starters sitting for extended periods. This is especially concerning with the Cavaliers being double-digit road favorites tonight, but in the two massive wins against the Wizards this season he grabbed 12 and an astounding 19 rebounds. The Cavs won those games dominantly, 114-90 and 140-101. Allen covered this number while only playing 29 minutes in both games.
Allen seems to have the Wizards’ starting center Daniel Gafford’s number. The head-to-head numbers are quite staggering. The Cleveland Cavs' big man has had 12 or more rebounds in 6 of his last 8 matchups against Gafford. Allen's athleticism could give the Wizards' center fits once again in this game.
With Marvin Bagley set to miss yet another game due to a back injury, the Wizards' lack of depth at the center position is a massive advantage for Allen. If Gafford finds himself in foul trouble or fatigued, Washington has few options on the bench (none of which are good). They have had to turn to Eugene Omoruyi and Anthony Gill during Bagley's recent absence. Many of you are likely now wondering, "Who?!" Allen can have his way with both, but more important for this prop to hit is his overall dominance of Gafford throughout his career. Look for that to continue tonight.
