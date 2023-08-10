Expert Picks for NFL Preseason Week 1 on Thursday, August 10
Giving you the best bets to place for NFL preseason action set to take place on Thursday night.
The NFL is back! Well, sort of.
The preseason is officially here. Last week's NFL Hall-of-Fame Game gave us a little taste of the action, but now the first full week is ready to get going. There are two games set to take place on Thursday night. The Houston Texans and New England Patriots will throw down at 7pm et and then the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks will play at 10pm et.
Want some bets for tonight's action? We're here to help you out.
NFL Expert Picks for Thursday, August 10
Texans vs. Patriots best bet
BetSided's Peter Dewey broke down his best bet for Thursday night's AFC action between the Texans and Patriots. He's backing New England, who is set as a surprising underdog at home. This is why he likes the Patriots to cover the spread:
We’re getting a gift from oddsmakers on Thursday night.
Belichick is an impressive 32-24-4 against the spread in the preseason, and now he has a chance to prepare his backups on defense against a rookie quarterback.
This could get ugly for Stroud in his first taste of an NFL game.
Meanwhile, I think this line is an overreaction to Jones not suiting up. Zappe started – and played well – at times in the 2022 season, and McSorley also has NFL experience.
Asking Houston to cover more than a field goal in this game is a tall task, even if Davis Mills or Stroud plays well. Belichick’s team isn’t going to roll over, and he’s shown that with an impressive preseason record over a massive sample size.
The Patriots are a great bet as underdogs on Thursday.
Vikings vs. Seahawks best bet
The second game of the night is an NFC matchup on the West Coast between the Vikings and Seahawks in Seattle. One of the main things we should look at when betting on the preseason is how coaches have historically performed in exhibition games. Some coaches play to win, others use them solely as an evaluation tool.
Pete Carroll is the former. He falls under the category of a coach who strives to win these types of games, which is exactly what Peter Dewey writes in his betting preview.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has been elite to bet on in the preseason in his career, posting a career against the spread record of 26-19-1 in the preseason.
He takes on Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell whose team went 0-3 against the spread last preseason.
