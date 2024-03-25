Fairfield vs. Chicago State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for CBI Quarterfinal (Side with the Stags)
College basketball betting preview for Fairfield-Chicago State.
Fairfield was one of the best teams in the MAAC this season, but its MAAC Tournament run was short-lived and the Stags had to settle for a CBI bid. Fairfield opened the event on a high note with an 82-75 victory over Little Rock. They’ll look to pull away as a favorite Monday afternoon to secure a spot in the event’s semifinals on Tuesday.
Upset-minded No. 15 Chicago State will look for another win as an underdog after taking out No. 2 UC San Diego (77-75) in the first round after over a month off. Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Fairfield vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread and Total
Fairfield vs. Chicago State Betting Trends
- Fairfield is 16-17-1 ATS this season
- Chicago State is 13-13-2 ATS this season
- Fairfield is 10-11-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- Chicago State is 12-9-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 22-12 in Fairfield games this season
- The OVER is 13-15 in Chicago State games this season
Fairfield vs. Chicago State How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 25
- Game time: 4:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ocean Center
- How to watch (TV): FloHoops
- Fairfield record: 23-12
- Chicago State record: 13-18
Fairfield vs. Chicago State Key Players to Watch
Fairfield
Matt Curtis: With a few key pieces for the Stags entering the NCAA’s transfer portal, Curtis got an increase in minutes in the first round of the CBI and took advantage of it. Curtis, who averages 2.3 points per game, poured in a team-high 19 points in 33 minutes against Little Rock on Sunday.
Chicago State
Wesley Cardet Jr.: The month-long break didn’t face the junior guard, who scored a game-high 30 points on 11-of-23 shooting to go with four rebounds and three assists in the Cougars’ first-round CBI win over UC-San Diego.
Fairfield vs. Chicago State Prediction and Pick
Fairfield may not be the same team in the CBI as the one that captured 22 victories during the season, but the Stags still have the offense to run away from the underdog Cougars.
Fairfield put up 82 points in the opening round of the CBI and can light it up from deep as the No. 35 3-point shooting team in the nation, according to KenPom. Chicago State’s defense relies heavily on takeaways (No. 13 in steal percentage), but Fairfield plays at a top-60 pace while taking care of the ball (No. 72 in turnover percentage).
Fairfield can also go inside in this matchup against a Chicago State defense that is No. 226 in average height and No. 348 in the country in defending shots from 2-point range.
On the other hand, Chicago State gets hurt from ball security. The Cougars are No. 338 in turnover percentage and Fairfield is No. 27 in turnover percentage. When they do take care of the ball, Chicago State doesn’t exactly light up the scoreboard as the No. 333 team in effective field goal percentage. Lay the points with Fairfield.
Don't miss out on all the NCAA Tournament coverage withBetSided's March Madness page
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.