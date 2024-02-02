Fairfield vs. Iona Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 2
Get ready for the exciting rematch between Fairfield and Iona in the MAAC conference! Find out all you need to know and place your bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Friday night is a big night in the MAAC including a game between Fairfield and Iona who are battling for position in the conference.
This will serve as a rematch December 1st meeting between these two school. Iona got the win in that one, taking down the Stags by a final score of 78-67.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this rematch, including my best bet.
Fairfield vs. Iona odds, spread, and total
Fairfield vs. Iona betting trends
- Fairfield is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games
- The OVER is 8-1 in Fairfield's last nine games
- Iona has won six-straight meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 5-0 in Fairfield's last five road games
- Fairfield has lost 15-straight games at Iona
- Iona is 16-4 SU in its last 20 home games
Fairfield vs. Iona how to watch
- Date: Friday, February 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Hynes Athletics Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Fairfield Record: 12-8 (6-3 in MAAC)
- Iona Record: 9-10 (4-4 in MAAC)
Fairfield vs. Iona key players to watch
Fairfield
Brycen Goodline: Fairfield would be smart to let Brycen Goodine continue to shoot from three point land. He's shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc on 99 attempts this season, yet Caleb Fields (38.6%) continues to be Fairfield's primary perimeter shooter. Let Brycen Cook.
Iona
Wheza Panzo: Iona's guard torched Fairfield the last time these two teams played, going for 23 points which included going 7-of-13 from beyond the arc. Fairfield is going to have to find a way to slow him down if the Stags want to break their losing streak at Iona.
Fairfield vs. Iona prediction and pick
There's not much separating these two teams. No matter what metric you want to look at, Fairfield and Iona rank close to each other in the national rankings. There is one big area that leans in the Stags' favor and it's something that leads me to believe they have a shot at snapping their road losing streak against Iona.
This season, Fairfield's effective field goal percentage is 4.1% better on the road than at home, which is rare in college basketball. They have found a way to play great basketball when away from its home court.
That lone is enough for me to take the points with the Stags. Anything could happen in this MAAC game so I'll take the side getting a handful of points.
