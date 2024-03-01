Fairfield vs. Marist Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, March 1 (Ride with the Red Foxes)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Fairfield-Marist.
Way back in December, the Fairfield Stags were 1-6. League play has been a different story, though, as Fairfield leads the MAAC and has won 17 of its last 21 games. Riding a three-game winning streak, Fairfield is on the road Friday as a small favorite in Poughkeepsie against Marist.
The Red Foxes had a five-game winning streak snapped in a 69-60 road loss to Saint Peter’s on Sunday. Can they notch a big win in conference play as a small underdog Friday night? Here’s the betting preview for the conference contest with a best bet.
Fairfield vs. Marist Odds, Spread and Total
Fairfield vs. Marist Betting Trends
- Fairfield is 13-14 ATS this season
- Marist is 15-10 ATS this season
- Fairfield is 8-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- Marist is 6-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 19-8 in Fairfield games this season
- The OVER is 8-17 in Marist games this season
Fairfield vs. Marist How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 1
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: McCann Field House
- How to watch (TV): ESPNU/ESPN+
- Fairfield record: 18-10 (12-5 MAAC)
- Marist record: 15-10 (10-6 MAAC)
Fairfield vs. Marist Key Players to Watch
Fairfield
Jalen Leach: The 6-foot-4 senior guard is shooting 50% from the field this season and leads the Stags in scoring at 16.4 points per game. Over the last two games, Leach has had a pair of 20-point performances, combining to shoot 14-of-25 from the floor with six 3-pointers, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists.
Marist
Jaden Daughtry: The 6-foot-6 sophomore forward doesn’t contribute much in a scoring sense at just 6.4 points per game, but is the Red Foxes’ best on the boards. Daughtry, averaging a team-high 5 rebounds per game, grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds in Sunday’s loss to the Peacocks and did get to the free-throw line 11 times.
Fairfield vs. Marist Prediction and Pick
Marist is just 8-17 to the over this season and it’s because of a lackluster offense and a top-tier defense. Marist, No. 83 in KenPom in defensive efficiency, has impressive defensive metrics against opposing shot attempts.
Marist ranks No. 33 in effective field goal percentage and is top-50 against both 3-point and 2-point attempts. Marist is also No. 20 in the nation in turnover percentage. It’s strength-on-strength in this matchup, though, as Fairfield’s offense is No. 2 in the MAAC in scoring (77 points per game) and is the No. 11 three-point shooting team in the country.
On the other side, Marist’s offense is No. 316 in efficiency and doesn’t crash the glass well. However, the Red Foxes can still bury shots from downtown, ranking No. 67 from the perimeter. Fairfield’s defense could give up second-chance opportunities, though, ranking No. 294 in defensive rebounding and No. 261 in effective field goal percentage.
Who has the advantage? Give the nod to Marist to use its home-court advantage to set the tone with a defense that is No. 1 in the MAAC in scoring and has held four of its last five home opponents to 60 points or less. Marist, a home underdog for the first time, is 6-4 ATS at McCann Field House this season. Ride with the Red Foxes.
