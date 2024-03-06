Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NEC Quarterfinals (Lay it with the Dolphins)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Fairleigh Dickinson-Le Moyne.
A Cinderella story from a season ago after its upset of No. 1 Purdue, Fairleigh Dickinson is fighting for another March Madness spot when the NEC Tournament tips off Wednesday night. The Knights are underdogs on the road to Le Moyne after the two split a pair of regular-season matchups.
Both teams won four of their last six games to finish the regular season and build momentum heading into the conference tournament. Here’s the betting breakdown of Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup with a best bet.
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Odds, Spread and Total
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Betting Trends
- Fairleigh Dickinson is 13-16 ATS this season
- Le Moyne is 16-10-1 ATS this season
- Fairleigh Dickinson is 6-11 ATS as an underdog this season
- Le Moyne is 5-3 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 16-13 in Fairleigh Dickinson games this season
- The OVER is 13-14 in Le Moyne games this season
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 6
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ted Grant Court
- How to watch (TV): NEC Front Row
- Fairleigh Dickinson record: 15-16
- Le Moyne record: 14-16
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Key Players to Watch
Fairleigh Dickinson
Joe Munden Jr.: One of four double-digit scorers in the Fairleigh Dickinson lineup, Munden, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, averages 10 points per game. He’s bumped that up to 17.5 points over the last four games, scoring 23 points twice in that stretch including last time out in a 57-54 victory over Wagner. He’s grabbed six rebounds in each of those four contests, too.
Le Moyne
Kaiyem Cleary: Part of a dynamic 1-2 scoring punch with Luke Sutherland, Cleary averages a team-high 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-6 senior guard had a pair of double-doubles over the final half-dozen regular season games, including an 18-point, 14-rebound performance in the last matchup against Fairleigh Dickinson.
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Prediction and Pick
Playing at the No. 16 pace in the nation doesn’t mean Fairleigh Dickinson has been efficient. The Knights are the highest-scoring team in the NEC (76.4 points per game), but rank No. 310 in KenPom in offensive efficiency and are No. 296 in effective field goal percentage. In the NEC, Fairleigh Dickinson ranks eighth in both 2-point and 3-point shooting.
The Le Moyne defense doesn’t force a lot of turnovers, but just forces misfires. Le Moyne is top-5 in the conference in effective field goal percentage and against shots from both inside and beyond the arc. On the offensive side of the ball, Le Moyne has loved playing at home, going 6-3 ATS while lighting it up from the perimeter. The Dolphins let it fly more than any team in the NEC (28.5 three-point attempts per game), but are still No. 2 in 3-point percentage (34.6%) with a lineup that includes four players with 30-plus triples on the year.
Fairleigh Dickinson has not enjoyed a step up in class this season. The Knights are 6-11 ATS as an underdog this season and 4-7 as a road underdog. Lay the points with Le Moyne.
