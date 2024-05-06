Falcons Remain Odds On Favorite to Win NFC South Despite Michael Penix Jr. Draft Pick
By Reed Wallach
The Falcons made the most shocking pick of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall, a few weeks removed from signing Kirk Cousins to a 180 million dollar contract.
Instead of building for this season around Cousins, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, the team kept an eye on the future and added Cousins' apparent successor in Penix, who finished in second in the Heisman Trophy voting last season.
Despite passing on adding help this season, the Falcons remain the favorite to win the AFC South amidst a mediocre group of teams. Cousins joins Atlanta, who was among the most underwhelming teams last season and desperately needed quarterback help to aid a talented group of skill position players, to potentially take the next step forward.
The NFC South contenders feature the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who need to replace offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who caught lightning in a bottle with Baker Mayfield en route to the division crown, and the New Orleans Saints, who also struggled to find consistent quarterback play. The Panthers are still in the onset of a rebuild around 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young.
The Falcons may have ruffled feathers with the likes of Cousins, opting for the future rather than this season with the NFC South at its weakest, but the team is still viewed as the most likely team to win the division.
2024 NFC South Division Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.