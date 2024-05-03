FanDuel 2024 Kentucky Derby Odds, Promo, Post Time and How to Watch
Pick your winner of the 150th Kentucky Derby at long odds with no sweat at FanDuel!
The Kentucky Derby is the most fun two minutes in sports and you can make it a THRILL by taking the sweat out of your bet on the action at FanDuel!
FanDuel is offering you a no-sweat bet to pick a winner just for signing up ahead of the Derby!
Keep reading to find out how you can take a shot at cashing in big this weekend with the house backing you up.
FanDuel Kentucky Derby Promo
Your Kentucky Derby bonus offer depends on where you live.
FanDuel is offering new users a $20 no-sweat bet on the Derby if you live in: CO, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV or WA.
If that's you, click here to sign up with FanDuel Racing and claim your promotion.
FanDuel is offering new users a $500 no-sweat bet on the Derby if you live in: AR, CA, DE, FL, ID, MN, MT, NH, NM, ND, OR, RI, SD or WA.
If that's you, click here to sign up with FanDuel Racing and claim your promotion.
Once you’ve made an account and claimed the promotion, your first bet on the Kentucky Derby will be fully backed by the house (up to $20 or up to $500, depending on where you live).
FanDuel 2024 Kentucky Derby Odds
Odd on the Kentucky Derby (and everything else at FanDuel) are subject to change by the minute.
Here are the most recent odds on the Kentucky Derby, listed from most favored to least favored to win.
Fierceness - 5/2
Sierra Leone - 3/1
Catching Freedom - 8/1
Forever Young - 10/1
Just a Touch - 10/1
Dornoch - 20/1
Mystik Dan - 20/1
Just Steel - 20/1
Honor Marie - 20/1
Track Phantom - 20/1
Stronghold - 20/1
Resilience - 20/1
Catalytic - 30/1
T O Password - 30/1
Endlessly - 30/1
Domestic Product - 30/1
West Saratoga - 50/1
Grand Mo The First - 50/1
Society Man - 50/1
Epic Ride - 50/1
Who Are the Jockeys for Every Kentucky Derby Horse?
Here are all of the jockeys participating in the Kentucky Derby, listed in alphabetical order:
Junior Alvarado – Resilience
Keith Asmussen – Just Steel
Adam Beschizza – Epic Ride
Jesus Castanon – West Saratoga
Ben Curtis – Honor Marie
Frankie Dettori – Society Man
Antonio Fresu – Stronghold
Tyler Gaffalione – Sierra Leone
Florent Geroux – Just a Touch
Brian Hernandez Jr. – Mystik Dan
Emisael Jaramillo – Grand Mo The First
Kazushi Kimura – T O Password
Irad Ortiz Jr. – Domestic Product
Jose Ortiz – Catalytic
Flavien Prat – Catching Freedom
Umberto Rispoli – Endlessly
Joel Rosario – Track Phantom
Luis Saez – Dornoch
Ryusei Sakai – Forever Young
John Velazquez – Fierceness
What Time is the Kentucky Derby Post Time?
The running of the 150th Kentucky Derby is slated for a 6:57 p.m. (EST) start time.
What Channel is the Kentucky Derby On?
The 150th Kentucky Derby will air on NBC and Peacock, with the race beginning precisely at 6:57 p.m. (EST).
How to Watch Kentucky Derby
There will be races at Churchill Downs all day long on Saturday, May 4, and you can tune in to watch pre-race coverage beginning at 6 p.m. on NBC or Peacock.
That will give you some time to learn all of the updated information if you want to place a last-minute bet before the race officially begins at 6:57 p.m. (EST).
If you don’t have access to NBC, you can download the Peacock app on any mobile device or smart TV.
Racing odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.