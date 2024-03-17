FanDuel Bonus Promo NC: How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
See how to claim a guaranteed $250 bonus and start using it right now
By Joe Summers
North Carolina residents can finally legally bet on sports and FanDuel Sportsbook has the best sign-up promo around, giving new users a guaranteed $250 bonus without even needing to win a bet!
All you have to do is bet $5 or more on any game today and you'll receive $250 in bonus bets regardless of the wager's outcome. It's as simple as it sounds!
Here's how to claim your bonus bets and start using them today:
FanDuel Sportsbook NC Promo Code
Just click this link to sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 into your account, and bet $5 or more on any game in any sport today and you'll automatically get $250 in bonus bets. That's +5000 odds!
To get your $250, follow these simple steps:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code necessary)
2. Verify your identity and location in North Carolina
3. Deposit at least $10
4. Bet $5 or more on any game
Once your wager settles, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets to use freely. Just be sure you've deposited at least $10 and bet $5 with that first wager to activate the bonus.
FanDuel is widely recognized as one of the country's best and most trusted sportsbooks, featuring exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, a user-friendly interface and a rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flying in the more you bet. It's the perfect sportsbook for new and experienced bettors alike!
Only new FanDuel users located in North Carolina can access this limited-time promo. The clock is ticking, so click here to sign up for FanDuel now while there's still time!
What are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are essentially bets on the house, allowing you to bet on games without risking your own money. You'll only get the profit from winning with a bonus bet, whereas if you use real money you'll get the stake back as well.
As an example, if you used a $25 bonus bet on a team with +100 odds and won that wager, you'd get $25 deposited into your account that you can immediately withdraw or continue betting with, but you don't get the $25 bonus bet back.
How to Use Bonus Bets
When you put a wager in your bet slip, you'll be prompted to place a real-money wager or use a bonus bet. You can check your bonus bet allotment in the "Account Management" section of the interface.
Note that bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them. If you don't use your bonus bet within seven days, they expire. Stay active and check your account daily to maximize your potential winnings!
FanDuel Refer-a-Friend Bonus
FanDuel will assign you a specific referral link you can send to others. If someone signs up for FanDuel and starts betting using your link, you'll both get rewards, typically in the form of bonus bets!
FanDuel Mobile App Review
FanDuel has one of the best sportsbook applications on the market. You can download it on Apple with the App Store or on Android with the Google Play Store and your accounts will automatically sync up between the app and desktop once you login.
With a smooth interface and quick loading times, FanDuel makes it easy to search for games or explore all of the day's action. It's got some of the highest-rated user reviews on the market and is my personal favorite of all sportsbook apps in North Carolina.
Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, FanDuel officially became legal in North Carolina on March 11. Click here to sign up now and start using your $250 bonus!
Can I Bet on College Teams in North Carolina?
Yes, there are no restrictions on college sports or player props per North Carolina state law.
FanDuel Sportsbook North Carolina Summary
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Eligibility Requirements
Mobile App?
$250
$10
$5
21+ and located in North Carolina
Yes
Click here to sign up for FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.