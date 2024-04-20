FanDuel NBA Playoffs Promo: How to Get $150 Bonus Bets Guaranteed
Bet $5 on any game this week, get a $150 bonus to bet on your favorite NBA teams and players!
The best games of this NBA season are about to unfold over the coming weeks and you can bet on all of the fun thanks to FanDuel!
You’ll get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets just for signing up and betting your first $5 or more on any game this week, win or lose – giving you plenty of house money to bet on your favorite teams and players.
How to Claim the FanDuel NBA Playoffs Promo Code
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus from FanDuel today:
- Click this link and sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
That's it! You must meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet.
But once that's done, you'll be guaranteed to get your bonus bets within 72 hours of your first bet finishing.
FanDuel NBA Playoff Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
What is FanDuel?
FanDuel is a gambling and entertainment company founded in the U.K. in 2009 as a daily fantasy sports site.
It’s since expanded into sports betting, horse racing and casino games after the U.S. gave states the right to legalize gambling in 2018.
Now headquartered in New York, FanDuel has become the No. 1 choice for sports bettors in the U.S.
What are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are house credits that you can use to bet on sports instead of real money from your account.
If you win a bet you place with bonus funds, you’ll win real cash that you can either withdraw or use for more wagers.
Of course, the value of your bonus bet won’t be returned to you when wagering (win or lose) since it’s house credit, but that’s a small price to pay for the chance to cash in with no risk!
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Promo
FanDuel will present you with the option to apply bonus credit to any wager in your bet slip as long as you have bonus bets left to spend.
Simply select your best bet to add it to your bet slip. Then you’ll see an option to apply bonus credit when you go to place the bet.
Click that bonus option, type in how much of your bonus you want to risk and then place the bet.
You can track your remaining bonus funds in your account information. Just keep in mind that your bonus bets will expire seven days after you initially received them, so don’t wait too long to use them!
What States is FanDuel Legal in?
FanDuel is legal in 25 U.S. states to varying degrees.
Here are the states that have access to FanDuel only at retail sportsbooks: MS, NV, WA.
Here are the states that have access to FanDuel online only: CO, KY, MA, NC, TN, VA, VT and WY.
Here are the states that have access to FanDuel at both a retail sportsbook and online: AZ, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA and WV.
FanDuel Refer-A-Friend Bonus
If you enjoy your first bonus-bet reward, you can stack up more bonus bets by referring your friends!
The process is simple. Find your unique referral link in your account and send it to a friend. Then, your friend must sign up through your link, deposit $10 or more and bet $10 or more on any wager.
Once that’s done, you’ll BOTH get $50 in bonus bets!
FanDuel Promo Terms & Conditions
You must be a new-user who is 21+ years of age (18+ in Washington D.C.) who has never made a FanDuel Sportsbook account before, and you cannot have any affiliation with FanDuel.
Then, you must sign up during the promotional period, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more.
That’s it! You’ll get your bonus bets as long as you meet the criteria detailed above.
FanDuel vs DraftKings App Ranking
FanDuel and DraftKings are widely considered to have the best apps in sports betting.
I prefer FanDuel’s app because it’s less cluttered and runs very smoothly. However, DraftKings has a great app, too, and the best way for you to determine which one is your favorite is by trying them both!
After all, it’s valuable to have access to multiple sportsbooks.
That way you can compare odds on any wager you want to make and claim more bonus bets!
Here’s what you need to do at DraftKings:
Click this link to sign up with DraftKings. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on any wager this week. You’ll instantly win $200 in bonus bets plus a daily no-sweat same-game parlay each day that this offer lasts!
