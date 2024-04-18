How to Claim FanDuel NJ Promo Code and Secure $150 in Bonus Bets
Get a $150 bonus even if you lose your first bet at FanDuel
By Joe Summers
It's the best time of the NBA season and FanDuel Sportsbook is here to help with a guaranteed $150 bonus for New Jersey residents!
New users who bet $5 or more with their first wager will automatically receive $150 in bonus bets regardless of the wager's outcome. That's +3000 odds, win or lose!
Find out below how to claim this exclusive promo and an overview of why FanDuel is New Jersey's favorite sportsbook.
- FanDuel Sportsbook New Jersey Promo Code Details
- How to Claim FanDuel Sportsbook Promo in New Jersey
- What Are FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
- How to Use FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
- Is Sports Betting Legal in New Jersey?
- Is FanDuel Sportsbook Legit in New Jersey?
- Is FanDuel Sportsbook Legal in New Jersey?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in New Jersey?
- What is the Best New Jersey Sportsbook?
- Best New Jersey Sportsbook Bonus Promos
FanDuel Sportsbook New Jersey Promo Code Details
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Bet Requirement
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None
None
How to Claim FanDuel Sportsbook Promo in New Jersey
Follow these easy steps and you'll get the $150 bonus:
1. Click here to sign up for FanDuel (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more with your first wager
That's it! Once your wager settles, you'll be credited $150 in bonus bets even if you lose.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your first wager only has to be $5 and can be on anything you'd like. I recommend betting on one of today's games to get your bonus faster.
Only new FanDuel users in New Jersey or another state with legal sports betting can claim this limited-time promo. Click here to sign up for FanDuel now!
What Are FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets let you wager on games, teams and sports without risking your own money, essentially using house funds.
If you win a $25 bonus bet at +300 odds, for example, you'll receive $75 that can be wagered with or withdrawn using the transactional method of your choice.
How to Use FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
Before you finalize a wager in your bet slip, you'll see an option to either use a bonus bet (if one is available) or real money. Check the 'Bonus Bet' box and you'll be all set!
Your remaining balance is available in the 'Account Management' section of the mobile app or website. Remember that your bonus bets expire after seven days, so check your account each day to ensure you're not losing out on value.
Is Sports Betting Legal in New Jersey?
Yes. Sports betting is fully legal in New Jersey.
Is FanDuel Sportsbook Legit in New Jersey?
FanDuel is widely regarded as the most trusted, dependable and legitimate sportsbook in the state. It features helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, a customer service team, a user-friendly interface and more to ensure you're comfortable.
When you use FanDuel, you can know you're relying on a brand with years of experience.
Is FanDuel Sportsbook Legal in New Jersey?
Yes. FanDuel is a fully legal, operational and licensed sportsbook in New Jersey.
Can I Bet on College Sports in New Jersey?
You are allowed to bet on college sports, teams and player props for schools outside of New Jersey, though wagers on schools playing within state lines are prohibited.
What is the Best New Jersey Sportsbook?
FanDuel has everything you could ask for in a sportsbook and there's a reason it's so popular across the country. That being said, I recommend you download each available app to judge for yourself, as the competitive industry keeps finding new ways to draw in users.
Not only will you be able to claim each sign-up bonus, but you can utilize the unique odds boosts and rewards programs as well. Additionally, it's wise to shop lines at each sportsbook before locking in a wager to ensure you have the best possible value for each bet.
Best New Jersey Sportsbook Bonus Promos
Sportsbook
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None
DraftKings
$200
$10
$5
None
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$0.50
None
Click the links below to sign up for all four sportsbooks and claim these New Jersey welcome bonuses today!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.