What is FanDuel? Online Betting Guide and Bonus Bets
See how to claim $250 in bonuses and utilize all that FanDuel has to offer
By Joe Summers
FanDuel Sportsbook is the most popular sportsbook in the country and will soon be a favorite of North Carolina residents as well, especially once you claim the guaranteed $250 bonus available with any $5 bet right now!
New users who bet $5 or more on any game in any sport today will automatically receive $250 in bonus bets, win or lose. It's the best way to celebrate legal sports betting in the Tar Heel state and FanDuel has tons of great features that'll keep you coming back even after claiming this promo.
Here's how to start enjoying all that FanDuel has to offer:
FanDuel Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more with your first wager, you'll be credited $250 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome. That's +5000 odds without even needing to win!
To get your $250, follow these easy steps:
1. Click here to sign up for FanDuel (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity and location in North Carolina
3. Deposit at least $10
4. Bet $5 or more on any game today
That's all you have to do! Once your wager settles, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets in your account to use freely provided you followed the steps above.
FanDuel offers competitive odds on every major professional and collegiate sport you can think of with markets for smaller sports and international competitions as well, meaning there's always a way to find value on the mobile app or website!
Only new FanDuel users in North Carolina have access to this exclusive promo and it's only available for a short time. Join the masses earning big paydays already - click here to sign up for FanDuel now!
What is FanDuel?
FanDuel is one of the most reliable, trusted and recognizable sportsbooks across the United States. Originally founded in 2009 as a daily fantasy sports company, FanDuel expanded its reach and now serves both audiences, letting you build fantasy lineups on top of betting on your favorite sports teams.
Flutter Entertainment owns FanDuel, and the lengthy experience allows the brand to serve users with a variety of incredible features, including but not limited to exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, a rewards program, responsible gaming tools and a user-friendly app that runs quickly and lets you seamlessly access your account and bets.
What are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are essentially house funds that let you bet on sports without using your own money. If you win a bonus bet, you'll get the profit from the wager.
If you use a $25 bonus bet on a game with +100 odds and win, you'll get the $25 in profit. Bonus bets at FanDuel typically expire seven days after you receive them, so stay active to maximize your potential reward.
How Do I Use FanDuel Bonus Bets?
You can access your bonus bets in the 'Account Management' section on the mobile app or website to see how much you have remaining.
Once you put a wager in your bet slip, you'll be prompted to either bet real money or use a bonus bet. Click the bonus bet box and you're all set!
How Do I Use FanDuel?
FanDuel is one of the most accessible sportsbooks, with high marks on the App Store and Google Play Store as well as positive reviews on the desktop website interface.
Click here to sign up for FanDuel, then fill out the account information and verify your identity. After that, the easy-to-use navigation will guide you, though there are tutorials and a friendly customer service team ready to help if necessary.
You can easily scroll through different sports or search for a specific team or player if you'd like, making it a breeze to find your favorite wagers of the day. I personally recommend checking FanDuel every day to see what unique odds boosts are available, and you'll even sometimes get extra rewards centered around marquee matchups.
FanDuel Refer-A-Friend Bonus
FanDuel will assign you a specific referral link and code. If anyone signs up and starts betting using your link, you'll both earn bonus bets!
FanDuel Sportsbook North Carolina Summary
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Eligbility Requirements
Mobile App?
Referral Bonus?
$250
$10
$5
21+ and located in North Carolina
Yes
Yes
Click here to sign up for FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.