FanDuel PA Bonus Bets: How to Claim $200 Promo and Use App
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins!
Think you can predict one win this weekend? Then FanDuel has the perfect offer for you!
FanDuel will give you $200 in bonus bets if you can win your first bet this weekend, and it only takes a $5 bet to be eligible to win!
- FanDuel Pennsylvania Promo Code Details
- How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Pennsylvania
- What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
- How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Pennsylvania?
- Is FanDuel Legit in Pennsylvania?
- Is FanDuel Legal in Pennsylvania?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Pennsylvania?
- What is the Best Pennsylvania Sportsbook?
- Best Pennsylvania Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel Pennsylvania Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Bet Requirements
$200
$10
$5
Bet must win
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Pennsylvania
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
- Win your wager and get your bonus
You can bet on anything you want, but you must deposit $10+, bet $5+ and win the wager!
If that first bet wins, you can spend your bonus bets on any of the betting markets available at FanDuel.
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
FanDuel’s bonus bets give you the chance to bet on sports without risking your own money.
If you win a bet you place with bonus funds, you’ll be able to either withdraw your winnings or use them to bet again!
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
You’ll see an option to use your bonus bets any time you add selections to your bet slip.
Simply type in how much of your bonus you want to use and then place the bet. Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming this offer, so make sure you use them all in time.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Pennsylvania?
Yes, mobile sports betting has been legal in Pennsylvania since May, 2019.
Is FanDuel Legit in Pennsylvania?
Yes, FanDuel is the most popular sportsbook in the nation and it’s built up an impressive reputation in Pennsylvania over the past few years.
Is FanDuel Legal in Pennsylvania?
Yes, FanDuel is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Pennsylvania?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Pennsylvania, but you cannot bet on college player props.
What is the Best Pennsylvania Sportsbook?
FanDuel certainly could be considered as the best sportsbook in the state.
It has the best app in the business, tons of fun bonus offers and some of the biggest promotions in the business.
But why limit yourself to one sportsbook? If you sign up with multiple sportsbooks, you’ll always be able to access the best odds and claim every bonus offer!
Best Pennsylvania Sportsbook Bonus Promo
You already know how to take your shot at $200 in bonus bets at FanDuel, so let’s make sure you’re familiar with the other new-user offers in your state too.
Sportsbook
PA Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code?
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
No
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
No
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
BETSIDED301000
