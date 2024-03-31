FanDuel vs. DraftKings NC: Claim $450 Bonus Bet Promo From the Best Sportsbooks in North Carolina
Learn how you can unlock $450 in guaranteed bonus bets at the best sportsbooks in NC
You’ve probably seen the commercials for years and now you can finally join in on the fun!
FanDuel and DraftKings have officially arrived in North Carolina, and you probably want to know which sportsbook is better and how you can claim your welcome bonus at each one.
Keep reading to find out!
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Promos
- How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
- FanDuel Promo Code Details
- Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
- How to Claim DraftKings Promo in North Carolina
- DraftKings Promo Code Details
- Is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
- What Are Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
- What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Promos
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $250
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $200
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
FanDuel is celebrating its arrival in North Carolina with a guaranteed $200 bonus!
Here’s how you can claim your bonus offer:
- Click this link and sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
That’s it! You can bet on anything and it doesn't’ matter if it wins or loses.
You’ll get your bonus bets as long as you meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet.
FanDuel Promo Code Details
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Eligbility Requirements
$200
$10
$5
Located in NC and 21+
Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, FanDuel was part of the first wave of sportsbooks to launch in North Carolina. It’s licensed and regulated by the North Carolina Lottery Commission.
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in North Carolina
DraftKings is offering you the best welcome bonus you’ll find: $250 in guaranteed bonus bets! But this exclusive offer is ending this weekend, so there’s no time to waste.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus before it expires:
- Click this link to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
Once you’ve deposited $10 or more and bet $5 or more, you’ll instantly get your bonus bets.
DraftKings Promo Code Details
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Eligbility Requirements
$250
$10
$5
Located in NC and 21+
Is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, DraftKings is licensed and regulated by the North Carolina Lottery Commission as a legal sportsbook.
What Are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets give you the chance to win withdrawable cash without risking your own money!
If you win a bet you place with bonus funds, you won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you, but you will keep all of the winnings.
What’s better than a chance to win without the risk of losing money?
How to Use Bonus Bets
Using your bonus bets couldn’t be easier.
All you have to do is select a bet to add to your bet slip and then go to place the wager. You’ll see an option to use your bonus funds rather than using real money from your account.
Select your bonus and then place the bet. Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming this offer, so make sure you use yours in time.
You can track your remaining bonus funds on the ‘Promotions’ page of your account or in your account information.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, mobile sports betting became legal in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes, North Carolina is one of the few states that does not have any restrictions when it comes to betting on college sports.
You can bet on in-state college teams, player props and anything else offered!
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
You could argue for either FanDuel or DraftKings as the top sportsbook in North Carolina.
FanDuel has a better site and app, and runs some of the most impressive promotions you’ll ever see.
But DraftKings has a rewards program, the best welcome bonus in the state and tons of fun promotions as well.
Ultimately, it doesn’t really matter which one is better because you can sign up for both!
That way you can have the best of both worlds – claiming bonuses at each sportsbook while betting on the best odds between the two for any wager you place.
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Why stop at just FanDuel and DraftKings?
Here are the other awesome welcome bonuses available in North Carolina:
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code?
Bet365
$200
$10
$5
No
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
No
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.