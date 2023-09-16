Best NFL Prop Bets for Bears vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 2
Which two wide receivers can show up in Week 2?
By Reed Wallach
The Bears were one of the most hyped teams heading into 2023, but were handed some humble pie in Week 1's blowout loss at home to the Packers. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers stunned the Vikings in Week 1, what can we expect in Week 2?
I'm going to count on both offenses to have some standouts in Week 2, namely Bears' offseason acquisition D.J. Moore, who had a quiet opening game for Chicago. Meanwhile, the Bucs offense may be a bit of smoke and mirrors after the victory, is there a way to fade this offense correctly under new quarterback Baker Mayfield?
Here are three my favorite prop bets:
Best Prop Bets Bears vs. Buccaneers
- D.J. Moore OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards
- Baker Mayfield UNDER 228.5 Passing Yards
- Deven Thompkins Anytime Touchdown Scorer
D.J. Moore OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards
It was a quiet opener for Moore, who only had two catches for 25 yards in his first game with the Bears. However, I'm expecting a bounce back effort for the Chicago wide receiver against a Tampa Bay defense that allowed 344 passing yards to the Vikings in Week 1.
Even if the Bears' offense may be worse than expected, the Bucs defense should give the team an opportunity to show out on that side of the ball and for Moore to play a big role.
Baker Mayfield UNDER 228.5 Passing Yards
Mayfield led the Bucs to a Week 1 win, but I'm not buying the Tampa Bay offense just yet. Mayfield passed for only 173 yards and the team was outgained by more than two yards per play despite the win.
The QB is still incredibly limited and I don't trust this Bucs offense to get it going through the air after facing a suspect Vikings defense in Week 1. This number is far too high for Mayfield.
Deven Thompkins Anytime Touchdown Scorer
If you're looking for a longshot touchdown scorer in this game, take Thompkins.
While rookie Trey Palmer found the end zone in Week 1, he and the 5'8" Thompkins played a similar amount of snaps and had similar stat lines. Palmer, after catching a touchdown is around +600 while Thompkins is double the price.
Thompkins had two catches on three targets for 10 yards in the Week 1 win, playing 26% of snaps compared to Palmer's 34%. If the Bucs get around the end zone,
Mayfield has quickly shown that he may be looking for wide receivers further down the depth chart, and I see Thompkins with a longshot price tag as a worthwhile bet.
Track Reed's bets here!