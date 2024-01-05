Best NFL Teaser Picks For Week 18 (Bills Continue Win Streak, Texans Make The Playoffs)
The final week of the NFL season is here, and we are coming at you with our best Teaser parlay for the weekend!
Our previous two weeks of teaser picks have not been so kind to us. We have had teams struggle, and others overperform, but with I think we will get some redemption in Week 18.
Some teams are resting players, other teams are trying to secure their spot in the playoffs. Either way, we are in for a fun final week of the football season. Below I am going to give a four-leg teaser that have odds of +200!
1. Houston Texans -1.5 -> +5 at Indianapolis Colts
This game is win-and-in for both teams.
C.J Stroud is back, and he led the Texans to an easy 26-3 win over the Titans last week. The difference he makes on the field can not go overlooked.
The Colts beat the Texans in Week 2 thanks to a 28-point first half. I do not see that happening in this game. Houston is a much better team since then, and Stroud has only improved.
Indianapolis allows the sixth-most points per game, and the ninth-most yards per game in the NFL. I think Stroud is going to have a big game through the air, and do not be surprised to see Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary put up big numbers.
2. Kansas City Chiefs +3.5 -> +10 at Los Angeles Chargers
This comes down to the great football mind of Andy Reid. Patrick Mahomes is not playing in this game, which is why they are straight up underdogs. However, I do not see a way the Chiefs lose this game by double-digits. Travis Kelce could still play in this game, along with Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco, and some of the other important players on the Chiefs.
The Chargers are just not good without Herbert. They are also dealing with some of their own injuries, and have all season. Los Angeles has lost four games in a row, and I do not see them breaking that losing streak in this game.
I would be comfortable taking the Chiefs straight up to win, but as a part of this teaser, +10 is a strong bet.
3. San Francisco 49ers -4 -> +2.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are resting Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams, Aaron Donald, and Ernest Jones, among others in this one.
The 49ers are resting McCaffery in this game. However, that should not matter. The 49ers have clinched that first seed in the NFC playoffs, so they really do not need to play their best guys. However, their backups are better than the Rams backups, and I truly believe that.
4. Buffalo Bills -3 -> +3.5 at Miami Dolphins
This game comes down to the Bills playing for something while the Dolphins are already clinched. Now, if the Bills win, they will earn that second seed in the AFC side of the playoffs. However, a loss could knock the Bills out of the playoffs entirely. Buffalo is a healthy team, and they are going to play with a different kind of fire in this one.
If you need more of a reason, the Bills have won their last four games. They have beaten the Chiefs on the road, the Cowboys, the Chargers, and the Patriots. Two of those four teams are pretty good, the others struggle. Nonetheless, Buffalo is playing good football when it matters.
The Dolphins could be without Tyreek Hill in this game. He was seen in a walking boot, so his ankle is still bothering him. Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, Xavien Howard, and Bradley Chubb were non-participants in practice. Those are very important players on both sides of the ball. Miami is injured, and the Bills should handle business.
