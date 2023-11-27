Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Utah is Better Than You Think)
The College Basketball season marches on and we have a brand new week of action starting tonight.
Monday's slate is a slim one, but that doesn't mean we can't find any value. As usual, I have three bets locked in that I'll break down in just a moment.
If you want to bet on tonight's games, be sure to do so at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager.
Best NCAAB Bets Today
- Manhattan +12 vs. Fordham
- Northern Illinois +13.5 vs. Northwestern
- Utah +4.5 vs. Saint Mary's
Manhattan vs. Fordham prediction
It's the battle of the Bronx! Is it weird that a school named "Manhattan" is located in the Bronx? Yes. Is that going to make me bet against them? No.
There are few teams that I think Fordham is deserving of being a double-digit favorite against and Manhattan is not one. The Jaspers aren't exactly anything to write home about, but the Rams rank 305th in effective field goal percentage.
One of the biggest reasons why I don't have faith in Fordham pulling away in this one is the Rams are one of the worst teams in the country in turning the ball over. They rank 351st in turnovers per possession, coughing it up on 23% of their possessions.
I'll take the points with the Jaspers.
Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern prediction
Since losing in its opening game against Marquette, Northern Illinois has been on fire. They've won five-straight games including a 10-point win against Depaul, and now rank 70th in effective field goal percentage.
Northwestern hasn't done nearly enough this season to warrant this spread, winning by just 11 points or fewer against the likes of Binghamton and Western Michigan. The Wildcats are also just 223rd in effective field goal percentage.
I'll back the Huskies as underdogs.
Utah vs. Saint Mary's prediction
Saint Mary's got off to a terrible start to its season, but seemed to bounce back against Davidson, shooting 52.3% from the field and 48.4% from three-point land. That result begs, the question, which version of the Gaels is true? The one that lost three-straight games, one of them coming against Weber State? Or the team that shot the lights out against Davidson?
I'm going to try not to overreact to a one game sample size. As a whole, the Gaels are still 302nd in effective field goal percentage, whereas Utah ranks 49th. The Utes are coming off two-straight losses to Houston and St. John's, but their offensive numbers show they're better than their record?
I think we're getting a couple of points of value on Utah in this one so I'll back the Utes at +4.5.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!